The Challenge Facing African TLDs

Africa’s digital ecosystem is growing rapidly, with internet access becoming a central driver for innovation, business, and socio-economic development. As this digital adoption expands, so too does the importance of domain governance, particularly the effective management of Top-Level Domains (TLDs).

Unfortunately, over the years, African registries have struggled to manage their TLDs, often leading to missed opportunities, inefficiencies, and a loss of competitive edge in the global domain market.

When they do gain control, the transition is often disorganised with limited communications to registrars, registrants and key stakeholders. Published policies are usually absent, requiring interested parties to chase for feedback, resulting in lost domains through unauthorised deletions or down time for critical domains in that TLD.

The Importance of TLD Management

Country Code Top Level Domains (ccTLDs) such as .ZA (South Africa), .KE (Kenya) and .NG (Nigeria) represent the digital identities of nations, offering local businesses, institutions and individuals a digital flag to fly their website under.

A well-managed TLD is vital for maintaining national digital sovereignty, boosting internet penetration and promoting local content. When African countries do not have effective control over their TLDs, they risk their countries digital identify being lost, as users look to register with more stable, generic extensions.

Poor management and inadequate policy frameworks of African TLDs have left many registries lagging behind their global counterparts.

TLD Management Challenges:

Lack of investment: African registries often suffer from outdated technical infrastructure that is not equipped to handle the growing demands of the domain industry. Poor investment in technology and lack of resources prevent these registries from implementing necessary upgrades that would make their TLDs more competitive in their home market.

African registries often suffer from outdated technical infrastructure that is not equipped to handle the growing demands of the domain industry. Poor investment in technology and lack of resources prevent these registries from implementing necessary upgrades that would make their TLDs more competitive in their home market. Weak policy & regulatory frameworks: Effective management of TLDs requires strong governance structures and policies that guide the registry’s operations. However, many African countries lack clear regulatory frameworks, which creates inefficiencies in the management of their TLD. Without proper guidelines, it becomes difficult to ensure accountability, transparency and reliability.

Effective management of TLDs requires strong governance structures and policies that guide the registry’s operations. However, many African countries lack clear regulatory frameworks, which creates inefficiencies in the management of their TLD. Without proper guidelines, it becomes difficult to ensure accountability, transparency and reliability. Limited local awareness and adoption: While global TLDs such as .com and .net dominate the domain market, many African businesses and individuals remain unaware of the value in using their local TLDs. This lack of awareness stems from poor marketing and education efforts, making it harder to gain traction and build a thriving local domain space.

While global TLDs such as .com and .net dominate the domain market, many African businesses and individuals remain unaware of the value in using their local TLDs. This lack of awareness stems from poor marketing and education efforts, making it harder to gain traction and build a thriving local domain space. Poor coordination among stakeholders: Managing TLDs often requires coordination among various stakeholders, including government bodies, the private sector, Intellectual Property owners and civil society. However, in many African countries, there is a lack of collaboration between these groups, leading to fragmented approaches and limited success in TLD management.

Managing TLDs often requires coordination among various stakeholders, including government bodies, the private sector, Intellectual Property owners and civil society. However, in many African countries, there is a lack of collaboration between these groups, leading to fragmented approaches and limited success in TLD management. Foreign entity dependence: In some cases, African TLDs are managed by foreign entities or contractors, which can result in misaligned priorities. This external dependence means that decisions regarding the registry may not always serve local interests, further complicating efforts to regain full control.

Missed Opportunities & Lost Potential

The slow and ineffective relaunch of TLDs has significant repercussions for Africa’s digital landscape. First and foremost, it limits the potential for revenue generation from domain registrations, which could be reinvested into the local internet ecosystem. Poor management also impacts the credibility and trust in African TLDs, pushing businesses and individuals to register with global TLDs instead.

In addition, African start-ups and small businesses are denied the opportunity to cultivate a uniquely African digital identity. While global brands dominate their markets, a robust TLD could provide African businesses with a powerful tool to build local brands, engage customers and grow their online presence. Without strong and well-managed TLDs, Africa risks losing its unique voice online.

The issues plaguing African TLD management are not insurmountable. Several steps can be taken to improve the situation and relaunch control over these important digital assets.

What needs to change?

Invest in infrastructure: African registries must prioritise investment in modern, scalable infrastructure that supports the growing demand for domain services. Governments and the private sector should work together to ensure that registries have access to the tools and technologies needed to manage their TLDs effectively.

African registries must prioritise investment in modern, scalable infrastructure that supports the growing demand for domain services. Governments and the private sector should work together to ensure that registries have access to the tools and technologies needed to manage their TLDs effectively. Policy & governance strengthening: African countries need to establish clear, robust policies and regulatory frameworks for TLD management. By promoting transparency, accountability, and best practices, registries can create an environment of trust and reliability for their customers.

African countries need to establish clear, robust policies and regulatory frameworks for TLD management. By promoting transparency, accountability, and best practices, registries can create an environment of trust and reliability for their customers. Education & awareness campaigns: Raising awareness about the benefits of local TLDs is essential for increasing adoption rates. African registries should actively promote the value of local domains to businesses, entrepreneurs and individuals through targeted campaigns and community engagement efforts.

Raising awareness about the benefits of local TLDs is essential for increasing adoption rates. African registries should actively promote the value of local domains to businesses, entrepreneurs and individuals through targeted campaigns and community engagement efforts. Local ownership encouragement: African governments should encourage the development of local expertise in domain management, reducing the reliance on foreign contractors. This shift will help ensure that decisions regarding TLD management align with national interests and long-term goals.

African governments should encourage the development of local expertise in domain management, reducing the reliance on foreign contractors. This shift will help ensure that decisions regarding TLD management align with national interests and long-term goals. Build collaborative networks: Cooperation between governments, the private sector, and civil society is key to relaunching and revitalising African TLDs. Stakeholders should work together to share best practices, pool resources, and develop strategies that enhance the management of their domain spaces.

Final Comments

While African TLDs represent a valuable opportunity for local businesses and individuals to establish their presence in the digital economy, poor management and inadequate relaunch efforts continue to hinder progress.

By addressing the challenges of infrastructure, governance, education, and local ownership, African countries can regain control over their TLDs, unlocking the full potential of their digital future. The time for action is now, before Africa’s digital identity is lost to external forces or diminished by inefficiencies. With strategic leadership and investment, African TLDs can become strong symbols of digital sovereignty and success on the global stage.