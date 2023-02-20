New EU Satellites to Protect Government Communications, Provide Connectivity and Surveillance

A new network of European telecommunication satellites will be active from 2024, following the green light by European Parliament.

The Infrastructure for Resilience, Interconnectivity and Security by Satellite (IRIS2) project is aimed at providing a secure communications infrastructure for EU government bodies and agencies, emergency services and European delegations around the world. The project aims to ensure the EU’s strategic autonomy in secure government communications in a context where cyber security threats are becoming increasingly important, especially following Russia’s war against Ukraine.

“The European IRIS2 satellites are born. Today’s vote will allow Europe to strengthen its autonomy in space,” Christophe Grudler, a member of the European Parliament running the IRIS2 file from the Parliament. “These satellites will be useful to governments, but also to citizens, bringing the internet to the least connected areas. I am also pleased they will be an example of space and environmental sustainability, as the European Parliament has requested,” he added.

The €2.4 billion budget will enable the EU to set up this new multi-orbital satellite constellation from 2024. In negotiations with EU ministers, MEPs have strengthened the system’s environmental provisions and sustainability, preventing space debris proliferation, light pollution, and providing carbon footprint compensation to offset the emissions from its operation.

The IRIS2 project is based on a public-private partnership model. The private sector will provide the ground and space segments of the system. The EU will be in charge of the management of the system, ensuring compliance with the security requirements and other EU regulations.

The IRIS2 project is considered to be an important step towards a more secure and reliable digital infrastructure for Europe. In addition to providing secure communications, this new system will also help to reduce the EU’s reliance on foreign suppliers of satellite,