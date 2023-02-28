Home / News

SpaceX Launches 1st Batch of New “V2 Mini” Starlink Satellites to Orbit With Four Times More Capacity

By CircleID Reporter
  • February 28, 2023, 1:32 pm PST
  • Views: 372
  • Add Comment
SpaceX’s V2 Mini Starlink satellites. (Photo: SpaceX)

SpaceX is continuing to launch more Starlink satellites in an effort to increase the speed of its internet service. The tech company recently announced the launch of the V2 Mini satellites, which are designed to provide four times more per-satellite capacity than earlier versions. These satellites were deployed from the Falcon 9 rocket and put into orbit on February 27th.

The V2 Mini satellites are smaller than the V2 satellites, but they are more advanced in terms of antenna technology and the use of E-band for backhaul. This will enable Starlink to increase its capacity per satellite. However, it is not yet known if current user terminals installed at customers’ homes can take full advantage of this new technology.

The Federal Communications Commission recently gave SpaceX approval to launch 7,500 of the 30,000 planned second-generation satellites, and the new launch puts 21 V2 Minis into orbit.

The larger V2 satellites will be able to send signals directly to cell phones, which will be used by SpaceX and T-Mobile in a partnership announced in August 2022. This will enable customers to access higher speeds and better connectivity.

By CircleID Reporter

CircleID’s internal staff reporting on news tips and developing stories. Do you have information the professional Internet community should be aware of? Contact us.

Visit Page

Filed Under

Comments

Comment Title:

  Notify me of follow-up comments

We encourage you to post comments and engage in discussions that advance this post through relevant opinion, anecdotes, links and data. If you see a comment that you believe is irrelevant or inappropriate, you can report it using the link at the end of each comment. Views expressed in the comments do not represent those of CircleID. For more information on our comment policy, see Codes of Conduct.

CircleID Newsletter The Weekly Wrap

More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

VINTON CERF
Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Related

Topics

IPv4 Markets

Sponsored byIPv4.Global

Brand Protection

Sponsored byCSC

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

Threat Intelligence

Sponsored byWhoisXML API

View All Topics