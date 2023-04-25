Home / News

UK Announces £100 Million in Funding to Help the Nation Build and Adopt the Next Generation of ‘Sovereign’ AI

By CircleID Reporter
  • April 25, 2023, 12:12 pm PDT
  • Views: 1,514
  • Add Comment

The UK’s Foundation Model Taskforce has been established in response to the UK government’s ambition to become a leader in the development and use of artificial intelligence (AI). The task force will be supported by £100 million of investment and will focus on building the UK’s ‘sovereign’ national capabilities, so public services can benefit from the transformational impact of this type of AI. The task force will be modeled on the success of the COVID-19 Vaccines Taskforce and will develop the safe and reliable use of this pivotal AI across the economy and ensure the UK is globally competitive in this strategic technology.

The big picture: Foundation models, including large language models such as ChatGPT and Google Bard, are AI systems trained on large volumes of data such as text, images, video or audio to gain broad and sophisticated capabilities across many tasks. Research suggests that the broad adoption of such systems could triple national productivity growth rates, and contribute billions of pounds to UK GDP, making its adoption a vital opportunity to grow the economy.

The task force aims to focus on opportunities that will establish the UK as a world leader in foundation models and their applications across the economy and acting as a global standard bearer for AI safety. Prime Minister and Technology Secretary says it will work to develop the safety and reliability of foundation models, both at a scientific and commercial level and create opportunities for domestic innovation. The task force will be supported by a range of experts from government and industry and report directly to the Prime Minister and Technology Secretary.

What’s next: The funding will be invested in foundation model infrastructure and public service procurement, with the first pilots targeting public services to launch in the next six months. Through this investment, the UK government hopes to take advantage of the potential of foundation models to speed up diagnoses, drug discovery and development in healthcare and to free up teachers to focus on delivering excellent teaching in education.

By CircleID Reporter

CircleID’s internal staff reporting on news tips and developing stories. Do you have information the professional Internet community should be aware of? Contact us.

Visit Page

Filed Under

Comments

Comment Title:

  Notify me of follow-up comments

We encourage you to post comments and engage in discussions that advance this post through relevant opinion, anecdotes, links and data. If you see a comment that you believe is irrelevant or inappropriate, you can report it using the link at the end of each comment. Views expressed in the comments do not represent those of CircleID. For more information on our comment policy, see Codes of Conduct.

CircleID Newsletter The Weekly Wrap

More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

VINTON CERF
Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Related

Topics

Brand Protection

Sponsored byCSC

New TLDs

Sponsored byRadix

IPv4 Markets

Sponsored byIPv4.Global

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

Threat Intelligence

Sponsored byWhoisXML API

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

View All Topics