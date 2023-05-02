European Domain Market Faces Headwinds Amid Inflation and Regulatory Challenges

|
The European domain market is grappling with the combined pressures of inflation, energy prices, and EU regulations, which are impacting registry financials and operations. Despite these challenges, the Council of European National Top-Level Domain Registries (CENTR) reports that European country code top-level domains (ccTLDs) have largely maintained high levels of domain renewals throughout 2022. Still, growth rates have slowed to a 10-year low of 1.4% (median). ccTLDs have managed to preserve their internal market shares, with median rates of 53% based on local registrations and 42% based on popular website traffic (Google).
Increasing external market pressures are beginning to affect the industry more widely. Over the course of 2022, the average retail price of a European ccTLD domain rose to €10.4 (up 5% YoY). While this price hike is unlikely to deter new businesses from purchasing ccTLD domains for websites or email, it may impact price-sensitive domain speculators, particularly in cases where the registry has a less friendly policy towards domain tasting. This practice involves registries allowing registrants to register domains, test them for a short period of time for web traffic and advertisements, and then decide whether to keep them or receive a refund. If retail prices continue to climb in 2023, growth rates may further decelerate, especially among registries with higher rates of underdeveloped domains.
Wholesale pricing is also undergoing changes. Although price increases are generally rare among European ccTLDs, factors such as high inflation, rising costs related to EU regulation compliance, and increasing energy, travel, and other supply input costs have resulted in price hikes. Data from early 2023 reveals a median wholesale price of €6.3 (ex-tax), up from €6.0 a year ago.
Highlights from the report:
The bottom line: The European domain market faces a challenging landscape in 2023 due to the triple threat of inflation, energy prices, and EU regulations. Registries must find a delicate balance between growth and security while adapting to the shifting dynamics in retail and wholesale pricing. Continued vigilance in branding, sales, and marketing will be crucial for registries to navigate these turbulent times successfully.
Sponsored byWhoisXML API
Sponsored byVerisign
Sponsored byRadix
Sponsored byIPv4.Global
Sponsored byVerisign
Sponsored byCSC