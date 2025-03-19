Beyond WHOIS: CircleID and Edgemoor Research Institute Second Event on ‘Filling the Gaps’

Beyond WHOIS: Filling the Gaps / Feb 27, 2025

The second installment of the CircleID webinar series, held in partnership with the Edgemoor Research Institute, delved into the ongoing challenges of domain name registration data access. The discussion, featuring a panel of domain industry experts, policymakers, and cybersecurity professionals, sought to address the evolving landscape of data access in light of privacy regulations such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Central to the debate was the balance between data protection, compliance with international laws, and the legitimate needs of stakeholders—including law enforcement, intellectual property owners, and cybersecurity researchers.

Key Themes and Discussions

The Challenge of Registration Data Access Post-GDPR

The webinar opened with a candid acknowledgment of the complexities surrounding access to domain name registration data. The growing number of domain names, combined with global shifts in privacy regulation, has intensified the challenge of maintaining a balance between user privacy and legitimate data access. The panelists reflected on over two decades of policy deliberations within ICANN (the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers) and the ongoing struggle to develop an effective and legally compliant access mechanism.

Defining “Good” Requests for Data

A focal point of the discussion was identifying what constitutes a “good” request for domain registration data. Sarah Wild, a policy and privacy expert, outlined key characteristics of such requests:

Requests should be complete, transparent, and legally justified.

Requesters must clearly state their identity and the purpose of data usage.

Data holders (registrars and registries) must comply with local laws while ensuring that the information provided is used only for its intended purpose.

On the issue of enforcement, Jothan Frakes, a registrar representative, emphasized the legal and reputational risks faced by data custodians. He highlighted the need for a deliberate review process that includes human oversight, cautioning against overly broad disclosures that might expose registrars to litigation or regulatory penalties.

Registrars’ Risk Exposure and Legal Compliance

The discussion also examined the risks registrars face when responding to data access requests. The speakers underscored that while registrars must comply with privacy laws, they are often subject to competing pressures—on one hand, requests from law enforcement and IP holders, and on the other, stringent regulatory frameworks that limit data sharing.

Panelists debated the need for a more streamlined and predictable framework that could protect registrars from liability while allowing legitimate access to registration data. One of the proposed solutions was greater transparency in decision-making, ensuring that requesters receive clear explanations when data is withheld.

Automating and Standardizing the Request Process

A lively discussion ensued on the role of automation in data access decision-making. While some panelists suggested that automation could help process high volumes of requests more efficiently, others raised concerns about compliance risks.

The debate centered on whether automation could reduce the administrative burden on registrars by helping categorize requests, validate requesters, and pre-screen incomplete applications. Sarah Wild cautioned that full automation of disclosure decisions could violate privacy laws, which require a meaningful human review of each request.

Global Perspectives on Registration Data Access

Providing an international perspective, Frederico Neves of the Brazilian registry outlined how country-specific regulations shape data access policies. Unlike in the gTLD (generic top-level domain) space, which ICANN oversees, some ccTLD (country-code top-level domain) operators have greater flexibility in defining their own disclosure policies.

Other panelists agreed that jurisdictional differences complicate the development of a unified global framework. The registrars noted that they must often navigate contradictory obligations—such as GDPR compliance in the EU versus disclosure requests from non-EU law enforcement agencies.

A Technical Solution?

The session concluded with a presentation from Dr. Steve Crocker, a veteran of ICANN governance and one of the original architects of the internet. He introduced a technical proposal for a decentralized, policy-agnostic access system that could accommodate multiple jurisdictional policies.

Dr. Crocker’s approach emphasized:

Decentralization: Avoiding centralized control to enhance scalability and legal compliance.

Common Protocols: Allowing different policies to interact while maintaining interoperability.

Trust-Based Access: Ensuring that requesters are vetted and held accountable for misuse.

While the idea of a more standardized approach to access was met with interest, several participants pointed out potential challenges, particularly regarding authentication, liability, and enforcement.

Policy and Regulatory Implications

A key policy question raised in the webinar was who regulates the regulators? The discussion highlighted that while registrars and registries are held accountable for their decisions, the enforcement mechanisms for requesters remain weak. Law enforcement representatives noted that bad actors can still abuse the system by submitting fraudulent requests, underscoring the need for stronger verification processes.

The role of ICANN’s Registration Data Request Service (RDRS) was also debated. While some participants viewed the RDRS as a promising step toward a more structured request system, others criticized its voluntary nature, arguing that a mandatory framework would create greater consistency.

Conclusion: The Road Ahead

The webinar underscored the persistent tensions between privacy, security, and legitimate data access needs. While progress has been made in defining best practices and compliance requirements, the lack of a universal enforcement mechanism remains a challenge.

Key takeaways from the session included:

Need for Clarity: Registrars and requesters require clearer guidelines on what constitutes a valid request. Balancing Privacy with Access: While privacy laws protect individuals, they should not unintentionally shield bad actors from scrutiny. Automation as a Tool, Not a Solution: Technology can streamline the request process but should not replace human oversight. International Cooperation: A one-size-fits-all approach is unlikely to succeed, making cross-jurisdictional collaboration essential.

As the conversation continues, stakeholders will need to work toward a framework that ensures security, transparency, and compliance—without overburdening registrars or compromising privacy rights.