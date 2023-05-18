Google Fiber Ramps Up Testing of Its 20 Gigabit Internet Service

Google testing the 20 Gig speed in the field – 20.2 Gig download speed (RxRate). Image: Google Fiber

Google Fiber is pushing the boundaries of internet speed with the testing of its 20 Gigabit product. After successful trials in domestic settings, the tech giant is now taking its ultra-fast service to educational and professional organizations to further test its capabilities.

Last fall, an in-home test was conducted to gauge the potential of this ground-breaking service. Despite streaming multiple 4K World Cup games on several devices, the test fell short of utilizing the full capacity of the 20 Gig service, indicating the sheer extent of its performance capabilities.

To expand the testing environment, Google Fiber partnered with the University of Missouri-Kansas City’s School of Science and Engineering. This collaboration has opened up new avenues of testing, with the university’s research activities, from large data set handling to refining virtual reality technologies, proving to be fertile ground for experimentation.

Just the start: Google Fiber is convinced that this is just the start. As part of its continued exploration into this super-fast internet service, it’s in search of eight more organizations in Austin, Huntsville, Raleigh-Durham, and Salt Lake City. These organizations can be businesses, non-profits, or educational institutions that are willing to test the 20 Gig product.

The ideal candidates for this trial will be those working with massive data sets, conducting bandwidth-intensive research, or those exploring future-oriented technologies that demand a high bandwidth. By widening its pool of testers, Google Fiber aims to better understand the full potential of the 20 Gig product and its applicability in a range of contexts.