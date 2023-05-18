Home / News

Google Fiber Ramps Up Testing of Its 20 Gigabit Internet Service

By CircleID Reporter
Google testing the 20 Gig speed in the field – 20.2 Gig download speed (RxRate). Image: Google Fiber

Google Fiber is pushing the boundaries of internet speed with the testing of its 20 Gigabit product. After successful trials in domestic settings, the tech giant is now taking its ultra-fast service to educational and professional organizations to further test its capabilities.

Last fall, an in-home test was conducted to gauge the potential of this ground-breaking service. Despite streaming multiple 4K World Cup games on several devices, the test fell short of utilizing the full capacity of the 20 Gig service, indicating the sheer extent of its performance capabilities.

To expand the testing environment, Google Fiber partnered with the University of Missouri-Kansas City’s School of Science and Engineering. This collaboration has opened up new avenues of testing, with the university’s research activities, from large data set handling to refining virtual reality technologies, proving to be fertile ground for experimentation.

Just the start: Google Fiber is convinced that this is just the start. As part of its continued exploration into this super-fast internet service, it’s in search of eight more organizations in Austin, Huntsville, Raleigh-Durham, and Salt Lake City. These organizations can be businesses, non-profits, or educational institutions that are willing to test the 20 Gig product.

The ideal candidates for this trial will be those working with massive data sets, conducting bandwidth-intensive research, or those exploring future-oriented technologies that demand a high bandwidth. By widening its pool of testers, Google Fiber aims to better understand the full potential of the 20 Gig product and its applicability in a range of contexts.

By CircleID Reporter

CircleID’s internal staff reporting on news tips and developing stories. Do you have information the professional Internet community should be aware of? Contact us.

Visit Page

Filed Under

Comments

Comment Title:

  Notify me of follow-up comments

We encourage you to post comments and engage in discussions that advance this post through relevant opinion, anecdotes, links and data. If you see a comment that you believe is irrelevant or inappropriate, you can report it using the link at the end of each comment. Views expressed in the comments do not represent those of CircleID. For more information on our comment policy, see Codes of Conduct.

CircleID Newsletter The Weekly Wrap

More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

VINTON CERF
Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Related

Topics

Threat Intelligence

Sponsored byWhoisXML API

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

Brand Protection

Sponsored byCSC

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

New TLDs

Sponsored byRadix

IPv4 Markets

Sponsored byIPv4.Global

View All Topics