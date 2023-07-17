Home / Industry

Largest Social Media Creator, MrBeast, Relaunches His Official Merch Store on mrbeast.store

By Radix  (Sponsored Post) Domain Names for the New Internet
  • July 17, 2023
  • Views: 506

Avid philanthropist, entrepreneur, and creator, MrBeast, AKA Jimmy Donaldson, has switched his official merch store from shopmrbeast.com to the more intuitive mrbeast.store. He announced his move to the .Store domain in his most recent video, which garnered close to 70M views in less than 3 days. In the video, he stated how the domain, mrbeast.store, is intuitive, shorter, and that .Store is just perfect for anyone looking to sell anything online.

With an impressive 300 million+ subscribers across all his social media platforms, MrBeast’s popularity and influence transcend content creators, celebrities, gamers, philanthropy supporters, and new-age eCommerce entrepreneurs.

The .Store TLD is owned and operated by Radix, the world’s largest portfolio registry. Speaking on behalf of .Store Domains, Suman Das, VP of Brands at Radix, said, “We are thrilled to have MrBeast join the growing community of influential personalities, brands, and entrepreneurs using .Store for their online stores. His move emphasizes visibility and intuitiveness that .Store offers to eCommerce ventures. We are excited about the future of .Store and are constantly looking at ways to enable eCommerce entrepreneurs to sell more.”

Launched in June 2016, .Store hit the 1 million domains under management (DUMs) milestone in April 2023. From Emirates (www.emirates.store) and Maroon5 (www.maroon5.store) to Shakira (www.shakira.store) and Rihanna (www.rihanna.store), some of the world’s most influential personalities use .Store for their online stores.

By Radix, Domain Names for the New Internet

Radix is one of the world’s leading new domain registries with 10 new extensions that include .ONLINE, .STORE, .TECH, .WEBSITE, .SPACE, .PRESS, .SITE, .HOST, .FUN and .UNO. Through these extensions, Radix is empowering business owners to get short, memorable and descriptive domain names that can be used for a website, email address, or a variety of other internet addressing purposes. For more details, visit http://www.radix.website.

Visit Page

Filed Under

Comments

Commenting is not available in this channel entry.
CircleID Newsletter The Weekly Wrap

More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

VINTON CERF
Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Related

Topics

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

Brand Protection

Sponsored byCSC

New TLDs

Sponsored byRadix

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

Threat Intelligence

Sponsored byWhoisXML API

IPv4 Markets

Sponsored byIPv4.Global

View All Topics