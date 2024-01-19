In Memoriam: Dave Mills (1938-2024)

David L. Mills (June 3, 1938 – January 17, 2024), an American computer engineer and Internet pioneer.

The world of the Internet mourns the loss of a pioneering force, as Dave Mills, a luminary in the realm of computer networking, passed away on January 17, 2024, at the age of 86 (announced by Vint Cerf). A trailblazer and visionary, Mills played a pivotal role in shaping the very foundations of the interconnected world we inhabit today.

Born in 1938, Mills devoted his life to the pursuit of knowledge and innovation. His groundbreaking work in the field of computer networking, particularly in the development of the Network Time Protocol (NTP), has left an indelible mark on the digital landscape. NTP, a cornerstone in synchronizing computer clocks across the Internet, has become integral to the seamless functioning of countless systems worldwide.

Mills’ career was marked by a commitment to collaboration and knowledge-sharing. As a key figure in the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF), he contributed extensively to the standardization of protocols, fostering an environment of cooperation that has been foundational to the Internet’s growth.

Beyond his technical contributions, Mills was admired for his mentorship and dedication to the next generation of innovators. Colleagues and mentees remember him not only for his brilliance but also for his generosity in sharing his insights and experiences.

Dave Mills leaves behind a legacy that extends far beyond the technological realm. His passion for progress, commitment to open collaboration, and pioneering spirit have undoubtedly shaped the Internet as we know it today. As the digital community reflects on his life and contributions, Dave Mills will be remembered as a true internet pioneer and a guiding light in the evolution of technology.