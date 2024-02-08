Home / News

UN Treaty Threatens Cybersecurity, Warns Google

By CircleID Reporter
  • February 08, 2024, 9:13 am PST
  • Views: 892
  • Add Comment

As governments convene to discuss the UN Cybercrime Treaty, Google is urging caution, warning that the current draft could endanger online security and free expression.

While acknowledging the need to combat cybercrime, Google’s Vice President of Privacy, Royal Hansen, expressed concern about the treaty’s potential impact on user privacy and the work of cybersecurity professionals.

Hansen stressed the importance of a framework that respects human rights, including free expression, and avoids criminalizing legitimate security research. He called for “critical guardrails and protections” to prevent the treaty from being misused for oppressive purposes.

The call echoes concerns from civil society groups, who have criticized the treaty’s potential to facilitate surveillance and restrict online speech. With negotiations ongoing, it remains to be seen whether revisions will address these concerns before the treaty is finalized.

What’s next: Negotiations are expected to continue throughout 2024. The outcome remains uncertain, with concerns from Google and civil society groups demanding attention.

By CircleID Reporter

CircleID’s internal staff reporting on news tips and developing stories. Do you have information the professional Internet community should be aware of? Contact us.

Visit Page

Filed Under

Comments

Comment Title:

  Notify me of follow-up comments

We encourage you to post comments and engage in discussions that advance this post through relevant opinion, anecdotes, links and data. If you see a comment that you believe is irrelevant or inappropriate, you can report it using the link at the end of each comment. Views expressed in the comments do not represent those of CircleID. For more information on our comment policy, see Codes of Conduct.

CircleID Newsletter The Weekly Wrap

More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

VINTON CERF
Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Related

Topics

Threat Intelligence

Sponsored byWhoisXML API

IPv4 Markets

Sponsored byIPv4.Global

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

DNS

Sponsored byDNIB.com

New TLDs

Sponsored byRadix

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

Brand Protection

Sponsored byCSC

View All Topics