Home / News

FCC Updates Broadband Speed Standard, Aims for Nationwide High-Speed Internet Acces

By CircleID Reporter

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has updated the national broadband speed standard to at least 100Mbps download and 20Mbps upload speeds, marking the first adjustment since January 2015. This decision aims to align with current federal and state program standards, consumer usage, and offerings by Internet service providers.

The partisan divide: The move ends a period where the standard remained at 25Mbps/3Mbps, reflecting a division between Democrats favoring higher speeds and Republicans opposing changes. This standard is more than a guideline; it influences FCC’s regulatory actions regarding the deployment of broadband services across the United States.

With the new benchmark, the FCC might conclude that broadband providers are not sufficiently expanding access, potentially leading to regulatory measures to ensure faster deployment and enhanced competition.

Political dynamics: FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel advocated for the speed increase before her current position, proposing the new standard in 2022. However, a deadlock persisted until a Democratic majority was established with Biden’s second nominee’s confirmation in September 2023.

The FCC’s recent report highlights the inadequacy of the old speed benchmark, showing a significant number of Americans, especially in rural and Tribal areas, lack access to advanced broadband. The report also introduces a future goal of 1Gbps download and 500Mbps upload speeds, serving as a milestone for evaluating progress in broadband deployment.

This update from the FCC signals a significant shift towards acknowledging and addressing the digital divide, with the aim of improving nationwide broadband infrastructure to meet modern needs and future challenges.

By CircleID Reporter

CircleID’s internal staff reporting on news tips and developing stories. Do you have information the professional Internet community should be aware of? Contact us.

Visit Page

Filed Under

Comments

Comment Title:

  Notify me of follow-up comments

We encourage you to post comments and engage in discussions that advance this post through relevant opinion, anecdotes, links and data. If you see a comment that you believe is irrelevant or inappropriate, you can report it using the link at the end of each comment. Views expressed in the comments do not represent those of CircleID. For more information on our comment policy, see Codes of Conduct.

CircleID Newsletter The Weekly Wrap

More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

VINTON CERF
Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Related

Topics

Brand Protection

Sponsored byCSC

New TLDs

Sponsored byRadix

DNS

Sponsored byDNIB.com

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

IPv4 Markets

Sponsored byIPv4.Global

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

Threat Intelligence

Sponsored byWhoisXML API

View All Topics