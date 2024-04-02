Scientists Set New Internet Speed World Record: 4.5 Million Times Faster Than Average Broadband

Dr. Ian Phillips with the wavelength management device. Photo: Aston University

In a groundbreaking development, scientists from Aston University, in collaboration with the National Institute of Information and Communications Technology in Japan and Nokia Bell Labs in the US, have set a new world record in internet speed. Achieving data transmission rates of 301,000,000 megabits per second through standard optical fiber, this speed is about 4.5 million times faster than the average UK broadband connection and over a million times quicker than average US download speeds.

Wavelength innovation: This technological breakthrough was made possible by utilizing new wavelength bands, specifically the E-band and S-band, in addition to the traditionally used C and L-bands in fiber optic systems. These new bands allow for the transmission of data at significantly higher capacities without the need for new infrastructure, meaning existing fiber cables can deliver drastically improved internet speeds.

Revolutionizing internet connectivity: The Aston team developed a novel optical amplifier to make use of the E-band, which is roughly three times wider than the bands currently in use, enabling this unprecedented rate of data transmission. This innovation has the potential to revolutionize internet connectivity, offering near-instantaneous download speeds for average users, while enabling businesses and researchers to accelerate their development processes significantly. Importantly, this could also extend reliable internet access to the millions currently without it, marking a significant leap forward in global connectivity.