NIS 2.0 and Its Impact on the Domain Name Ecosystem

I recently appeared on the 419 Consulting podcast to discuss the European Union’s NIS 2.0 Directive and its impact on the domain name ecosystem. I encourage all TLD registries, domain name registration service providers, and DNS operators to listen to the recording of that session which Andrew Campling has made available.

I have been watching with interest as several European ccTLDs implement new and innovative technologies and business practices to comply with these requirements. It will be interesting to see how the Cooperation Group under Article 14 exchanges best practices and information concerning implementing this Directive and how this impacts their work on the Work Stream on WHOIS and the Task Forces on Verification and Legitimate Access.

Click here to see a copy of the slide deck used in connection with my presentation.