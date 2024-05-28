Alternative Insights on Article 28 of the NIS2 Directive

On June 9, CircleID published an insightful article by Thomas Rickert entitled “Demystifying Art 28 NIS2.” In that piece, Thomas set forth two alternative interpretations of Article 28(6) of NIS2 and argued that TLD registries should not be required to maintain a separate database of the registrant data under NIS2. In my view, Thomas’ approach is inconsistent with the remainder of Article 28 and would not achieve the goals of NIS2 to improve cybersecurity across the EU member states.

NIS2’s Non-Duplication of Collection Requirements

Thomas identifies two interpretations of NIS2’s non-duplication language:

Collection means that only one entity shall be required to obtain data from the data subject, but all entities involved in the domain name registration need to perform all obligations arising from Art. 28 (1) to (5) NIS2 after an “internal” transfer of the data to all entities; Collection not only means obtaining the data from the data subject but also the “internal” transfer, which means that multiple entities holding copies or being controllers or processors of registration data shall be avoided.

Thomas noted that: “The first alternative would only prevent a duplication of the interaction with the registrant, but still require maintaining multiple databases, dealing with the verification of registration data, making non-personal registration data publicly available, and providing access to non-personal registration data. Was it really the legislator’s intention to require such an approach which would not only require the duplication, but the multiplication of all but one of the obligations laid down in Art. 28 (1) to (5) NIS2?”

Thomas posited that the answer to that question was “no” and that the second interpretation was the correct one. In my view, however, the first interpretation is the correct one.

Legislative History of the “Non-Duplication” Language in NIS2

There is clear evidence that it was the EU co-legislators’ intention to require that both TLD registries and entities providing domain name registration services comply with the obligations set forth in Article 28(1) to (5) except with respect to collection of the WHOIS data from the data subject.

As Thomas noted, the language of Art 28(6) was added at the last minute. However, when it was first proposed in June 2022, following the conclusion of the trilogue among the EU co-legislators, it read as follows:

“5a. Compliance with the obligations laid down in paragraph 1 to 5 shall not result in a duplication of collecting and maintaining domain name registration data. To that effect, Member States shall require that TLD name registries and the entities providing domain name registration services cooperate for the purposes of ensuring compliance with this Article.” (See Article 23 Council’s proposal)

Following pushback by a number of organizations, including the European Union Cybercrime Task Force, this language was changed in the final text of the Directive. The avoidance of duplication only applies to “collecting domain name registration data.” The word “maintaining” was specifically deleted from this last paragraph of Article 28. Therefore, it seems clear that the first interpretation (alternative 1) of final Article 28(6) is the correct one. The only duplication that is to be avoided is collecting the data from the data subject. Registries and entities providing domain name registration services are each required to maintain their own, independent databases of “accurate and complete domain name registration data.” As Thomas correctly notes, this requires transfer of the collected data from registrars (or other registration services such as privacy/proxy services) to the TLD registries.

Data Minimization Principles Support Thick WHOIS

I do agree with Thomas that the “data minimization” principle under the GDPR may, at first glance, seem inconsistent with the Article 28’s requirement of data being held in duplicate databases. However, this principle applies to the personal data to be collected to ensure that it is “adequate, relevant and limited to what is necessary in relation to the purposes for which they are processed.” From this perspective, because NIS2 specifies the data fields necessary for collection and requires registries to have a complete, accurate, and verified database, it is necessary to have thick WHOIS in relation to the purposes for which they are processed—i.e. to comply with the law. Moreover, it is important to note that the GDPR rules are applied with flexibility and in accordance with a balancing test. As set forth in Recital 4 of the GDPR “The right to protection of personal data is not an absolute right; it must be considered in relation to its function in society and be balanced against other fundamental rights, in accordance with the principle of proportionality.”

In the NIS2 Directive, the EU has determined that the duplication of holding accurate and complete domain name registration data in dedicated databases contributes to the security, stability and resilience of the DNS. Indeed, ICANN and the multistakeholder community came to the same conclusion in 2014 when it adopted a “Thick WHOIS” policy that required all gTLD registries to maintain an independent database of complete and accurate domain name registration data. The reasons for adopting this “Thick WHOIS” policy requirements were set forth in the October 2013 Final Report on the Thick WHOIS Policy Development Process (see link). These stated reasons and benefits include: (i) improving stability, (ii) improving response consistency, (iii) improving security by more copies of escrowed data in the event of a Registrar’s failure (e.g., bankruptcy), and (iv) providing a more level playing field between registry providers.

Legal Opinions Support Thick WHOIS as Complying with GDPR

It is important to note that in 2019, ICANN obtained a written legal opinion from its European outside counsel, Bird & Bird, concerning whether the Thick WHOIS policy complied with the GDPR, including the international transfers of registration data that would be required from EU based registrars to U.S. based registries. Bird & Bird concluded that the policy, including the required international transfers of personal data, is compatible and in accordance with the GDPR. Bird & Bird made the following clear conclusions in its written legal advice:

“The thick Whois policy is animated by a desire to improve stability, security and reliability of the gTLD registration system. These will be considered legitimate interests under the GDPR. The benefits of this policy accrue not only to registries and registrars, but also to third-parties that rely on being able to access Whois data, such as rights holders and law enforcement.” Note that this legal opinion from Bird & Bird is publicly available on ICANN’s website and may be found at this link.

The same rationales set forth by Bird & Bird apply to the requirements of Article 28 and justify the duplication of data, including personal data, being held by both registries and registrars. Indeed, given the mandates of Article 28 paragraphs (1) -(5), there is now an even stronger legal basis for this duplication. As clearly explained in Recital (109) of the NIS-2 Directive, “TLD name registries and entities providing domain name registration services should be required to process certain data necessary to achieve that purpose [maintaining accurate and complete databases of WHOIS data and providing lawful access to such data]. Such processing should constitute a legal obligation within the meaning of Article 6(1), point (c), of [the GDPR].”

For all of these reasons, in addition to the other explanations given by Michael Palage in his published comment on Thomas’ article, it appears clear that the first interpretation (alternative 1) set forth in Thomas’ article is the correct interpretation of Article 28(6).

Belgium Clarifies “Non-Duplication” to Apply Only to Collection from the Data Subject

On May 17, Belgium published its national law implementing the NIS2 Directive. (See: https://www.ejustice.just.fgov.be/eli/loi/2024/04/26/2024202344/justel ). With respect to Article 28’s requirements, Belgium sets forth in Article 94 of its law several helpful provisions, including the following:

“Compliance with the obligations referred to in this article must not result in unnecessary repetition of the collection of domain name registration data from the data subject. For this purpose, top-level domain name registries and entities providing domain name registration services cooperate with each other.” Thus, Belgium clearly understands and mandates that Article 28(6) conform to the first interpretation (alternative 1) that Thomas explained.

Belgium’s Take Down Requirements for Inaccurate WHOIS should be Adopted throughout the EU

Belgium’s law also requires that both top-level domain name registries and entities providing domain name registration services immediately block the operation of a domain name and prevent it from being transferred if the registration/WHOIS data are incorrect, inaccurate or incomplete. Clearly for a registry to comply with this obligation, it must control and process the registration data and engage in its own verification procedures. Belgium explicitly sets forth these requirements in its national law as follows:

“If the domain name registration data listed in paragraph 1(2) [which includes the name of the domain name holder, his email address and his telephone number; and the email address and telephone number allowing you to contact the contact point which manages the domain name, if these contact details are different from those of the holder] of a domain name are incorrect, inaccurate or incomplete, top-level domain name registries and entities providing domain name registration services shall immediately block the operation of that domain name until the domain name holder corrects the registration data so that they become correct, accurate and complete. If the domain name registrant fails to do so within the time period established by the top-level domain name registry or the entity providing domain name registration services, the domain name is canceled. Transfer of a blocked domain name to another entity providing domain name registration services is prohibited.”

In providing greater detail in its national law, Belgium is fulfilling the goals of Article 28 of NIS2 and will be contributing towards a higher level of cybersecurity. Hopefully, other Member States of the EU will follow Belgium’s excellent example.