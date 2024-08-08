Home / News

Chinese Company Launches First Satellites for Massive Network to Rival Starlink

By CircleID Reporter
  • August 08, 2024, 12:42 pm PDT
A modified Long March-6 rocket launched a new satellite group into orbit from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in Shanxi Province, China, on August 6, 2024, at 2:42 p.m. Beijing Time.

A Chinese state-backed company has successfully launched its first 18 satellites, marking the initial phase of a significant project to establish a vast orbital network intended to compete with Starlink, according to The China Securities Journal.

Shanghai Spacecom Satellite Technology, responsible for the launch, utilized a single rocket to deploy the satellites from the Taiyuan satellite and missile launch center in Shanxi province. This launch is the beginning of the “Thousand Sails Constellation,” a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite network expected to consist of 15,000 satellites by 2030.

Starlink rivalry: Dubbed the Chinese counterpart to Elon Musk’s Starlink, which aims to have 42,000 satellites, the Thousand Sails Constellation is part of China’s broader ambition to enhance its space capabilities. Two other major satellite networks are planned, each expected to deploy over 10,000 satellites, bringing the total to more than 33,000 satellites to provide internet services.

Additional networks: The other two constellations include the Guowang, or National Network, by China SpaceSat, planning to launch 13,000 satellites, and the Crane-3 constellation by commercial manufacturer Landray Hongqing, anticipated to field 10,000 satellites.

This strategic move underscores China’s commitment to developing its independent technological infrastructure and bolstering its position in the global space race.

