Unstoppable Domains Receives ICANN Accreditation, Plans to Integrate Blockchain with Traditional Domain Services

By CircleID Reporter

Unstoppable Domains (UD), a provider of Web3 domain names and digital identities, has been officially accredited by the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN). This accreditation positions UD as the largest ICANN-accredited registrar in the Web3 space, allowing it to expand its offerings to include a broader range of generic top-level domains (gTLDs) and country code domains (ccTLDs).

Blockchain integration: This development strengthens the company’s mission to integrate blockchain functionality with traditional internet infrastructure. By offering tokenized domains that can be traded, used in cryptocurrency transactions, and linked to decentralized websites, UD aims to create a bridge between Web3 innovations and conventional internet services.

In addition to its core Web3 offerings, UD plans to launch an onchain domain marketplace and a specialized wallet for managing tokenized domains. The company has supported several Web3 companies, including Blockchain.com, in preparing for ICANN’s upcoming gTLD application round in 2026.

Decentralization concerns: While UD’s expansion into traditional domains is a strategic move, it also raises questions about the future of Web3 and the potential risks of integrating blockchain technology with established internet infrastructure. Critics might argue that the shift towards traditional domains could dilute UD’s focus on decentralization, a core tenet of Web3. However, proponents believe that combining the strengths of both Web3 and traditional domains could lead to greater innovation and user empowerment in the digital space.

As UD continues to develop its services, the long-term effects of this integration on both the Web3 space and the traditional domain industry remain to be seen.

