Home / News

CENTR Warns Against Excessive Burdens in EU Cybersecurity Overhaul

By CircleID Reporter

Europe’s national domain registry association, CENTR, has welcomed the European Commission’s proposed Cybersecurity Act 2 (CSA2) but cautioned that parts of the legislation could place disproportionate obligations on operators of critical internet infrastructure, including country-code top-level domain (ccTLD) registries.

Regulatory overlap: The proposal, unveiled in January 2026, would strengthen EU cybersecurity governance and introduce a new “trusted ICT supply chain framework” for entities covered by the NIS 2 Directive. While CENTR supports the renewal of ENISA’s mandate and efforts to improve cyber resilience, it argues that new requirements must not duplicate existing obligations already imposed on essential infrastructure operators.

Supplier risks: A central concern is the framework’s approach to identifying “high-risk” suppliers. CENTR argues that supplier restrictions should be based on clear, evidence-based security risks rather than broad or subjective non-technical criteria. The organisation is also calling for thorough impact assessments, meaningful consultation with affected entities, and the right for organisations to challenge decisions that could disrupt their operations.

The group further urges policymakers to provide adequate transition periods when suppliers are excluded and to consider financial compensation where replacement costs are significant or alternatives are unavailable. It also wants the definition of the ICT supply chain narrowed to direct contractual relationships, warning that broad references to internet protocols such as the Domain Name System (DNS) could unintentionally expand regulatory obligations across the wider internet ecosystem.

Governance autonomy: Finally, CENTR welcomed ENISA’s expanded support role for high-criticality sectors but stressed that ccTLD registries must retain autonomy over their governance policies. Preserving that flexibility, it argued, is essential both for serving local internet communities and for maintaining Europe’s digital infrastructure resilience.

NORDVPN DISCOUNT - CircleID x NordVPN
Get NordVPN  [74% +3 extra months, from $2.99/month]
By CircleID Reporter

CircleID’s internal staff reporting on news tips and developing stories. Do you have information the professional Internet community should be aware of? Contact us.

 Visit Page

Filed Under

Comments

Comment Title:

  Notify me of follow-up comments

We encourage you to post comments and engage in discussions that advance this post through relevant opinion, anecdotes, links and data. If you see a comment that you believe is irrelevant or inappropriate, you can report it using the link at the end of each comment. Views expressed in the comments do not represent those of CircleID. For more information on our comment policy, see Codes of Conduct.

CircleID Newsletter The Weekly Wrap

More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

Related

Topics

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

DNS

Sponsored byDNIB.com

DNS Security

Sponsored byWhoisXML API

IPv4 Markets

Sponsored byIPv4.Global

Brand Protection

Sponsored byCSC

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

New TLDs

Sponsored byRadix

View All Topics