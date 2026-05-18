Economic Stress Is Testing Broadband’s Recession-Proof Reputation

|
It’s always difficult for ISPs to fully understand how economic changes might affect them. Folks in the industry see the usual unemployment and inflation statistics, but they don’t really tell much about the future of broadband adoption. I’m not an economist, and this blog is not a prediction, but in the last few weeks I’ve heard a number of unrelated economic statistics that, taken together, I find troublesome.
None of this sounds like good news for ISPs. There has always been a general consensus in the industry that broadband is somewhat recession-proof. But is it really? The question of whether broadband is recession-proof is really asking if people will willingly give up the many things that they do online. Is there a point in people’s lives where broadband becomes a necessity that they will fight to keep when times get tough?
We already have strong evidence that broadband is related to household income. A recent Pew Survey showed that most households have smartphones. It also showed a strong correlation between household income and broadband adoption. The survey showed that 14% of homes with household incomes under $30,000 lack home broadband, while only 4% of homes with household incomes over $100,000 lack it. This leads to the fairly obvious conclusion that households will give up a broadband connection in favor of a smartphone subscription if money gets really tight.
Another thing to consider is that even if broadband is recession-proof, it doesn’t mean that people will continue to pay high prices for broadband. Consider the FWA cellular broadband sales from AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon. The three carriers have consistently been adding around one million new subscribers each quarter. The main attraction of FWA is broadband priced between $20 and $30 per month for customers who bundle broadband with a cellular plan.
Of course, a recession is not inevitable and may not happen this year or next. But the statistics cited at the beginning of this blog tell the story that a lot of homes are in financial distress, even if the overall economy might not be in a recession. It’s possible that the traditional paradigms of what defines a recession no longer apply. Perhaps we’re seeing the economy collapse for the bottom earners in a way we haven’t seen before.
I suspect most of the people who read this blog think that broadband is essential for daily life. But the big question that will have to be answered is how many customers find home broadband to be indispensable. It’s easy for those of us live and breathe broadband to suppose that people think of broadband as a necessity—but is that really true for homes that can’t afford electricity or who can’t make car or mortgage payments?
Sponsored byCSC
Sponsored byWhoisXML API
Sponsored byDNIB.com
Sponsored byRadix
Sponsored byVerisign
Sponsored byIPv4.Global
Sponsored byVerisign