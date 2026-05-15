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Inside Iran’s Shift From Internet Shutdowns to Tiered Connectivity

By CircleID Reporter
Wartime internet restrictions reshape Iranians’ daily digital access and communication.

A recent article by Imad Payande, published in Internet Policy Review, argues that Iran’s internet restrictions during the recent regional conflict amounted to more than a temporary shutdown. Instead, the war accelerated the emergence of a stratified and monetized system of connectivity in which access to the global internet became increasingly scarce, expensive and unevenly distributed.

Network reorganization: Drawing on interviews with business owners, technical operators and ordinary users, the article describes how Iran’s network was reorganized after military escalation in late February 2026. Although some connectivity remained, international access became unstable for most citizens while select groups, including journalists and institutionally connected users, retained relatively broader access.

The disruptions transformed Iran’s long-standing VPN market. Services that had once cost less than $2 a month reportedly surged in price, while informal “configuration” systems offering limited access to the open internet emerged at markups dozens of times higher than pre-conflict rates. Meanwhile, Starlink satellite equipment became a lucrative black-market commodity, selling for several times its regional retail price.

Tiered internet: Payande contends that the crisis formalized a “tiered internet”. Telecom providers introduced restricted “Pro Internet” SIM cards and location-based “white internet” schemes for approved businesses and researchers. These systems prioritized controlled connectivity rather than unrestricted access.

Governance shift: The article suggests the implications extend beyond Iran. Rather than relying solely on blanket shutdowns, governments facing geopolitical or security pressures may increasingly manage online activity through selective access, pricing mechanisms and infrastructural controls. According to the analysis, this model allows states to shape information flows while avoiding complete disconnection.

The broader economic effects are already visible, the article notes, with reduced internet traffic, layoffs in digital industries and mounting costs for businesses dependent on international connectivity.

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By CircleID Reporter

CircleID’s internal staff reporting on news tips and developing stories. Do you have information the professional Internet community should be aware of? Contact us.

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