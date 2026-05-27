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Starlink and Amazon Could Gain Access to Europe’s Satellite Airwaves

By CircleID Reporter

Reuters reports that the European Union is preparing a plan that could allow Elon Musk’s Starlink and Amazon’s low-earth-orbit satellite venture to acquire a portion of Europe’s future mobile satellite spectrum, while still reserving most of the capacity for regional operators.

European priority: According to sources familiar with the discussions, roughly two-thirds of the spectrum under consideration would be earmarked for European companies. The proposal, expected to be unveiled by the European Commission on Wednesday, comes as Brussels seeks to strengthen its technological sovereignty and reduce dependence on American digital infrastructure.

The spectrum in question supports direct mobile and vehicle connectivity in remote areas, a market increasingly viewed as strategically important for communications resilience and defence. Current licences are held by U.S.-based Viasat and EchoStar and expire in May 2027, prompting regulators to reconsider how the frequencies should be allocated.

Eligibility rules: Europe’s IRIS2 satellite constellation—a planned network of nearly 300 satellites intended partly as a counterweight to Starlink—is expected to secure some of the reserved spectrum. British and Norwegian firms may also be eligible to bid, despite the EU’s broader emphasis on cultivating domestic champions.

Internal divisions: The debate has exposed divisions within the Commission itself. One commissioner reportedly argued that all available spectrum should be restricted to European businesses, reflecting growing concern over foreign control of critical infrastructure. However, EU technology chief Henna Virkkunen is said to oppose excluding non-European firms entirely, and insiders expect her more open approach to prevail.

A Commission spokesperson described satellite connectivity as central to Europe’s “resilience, security, and capability” amid an increasingly tense geopolitical climate.

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By CircleID Reporter

CircleID’s internal staff reporting on news tips and developing stories. Do you have information the professional Internet community should be aware of? Contact us.

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