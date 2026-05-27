dotBrand Domains as Trust Infrastructure in the Age of AI

A Perspective from the Brand Registry Group (BRG)*

As artificial intelligence rapidly transforms the digital ecosystem, the internet is entering a new operational era increasingly shaped by autonomous AI agents, machine-driven decision-making, and automated digital interactions. The Brand Registry Group (BRG) recognizes that this evolution presents not only extraordinary opportunities for innovation but also significant new risks for brands, consumers, registries, registrars, and the broader domain name ecosystem.

Historically, domain names primarily functioned as navigational assets managed and interpreted by humans. Increasingly, however, domain names are becoming machine-readable trust indicators relied upon by AI systems, cybersecurity tools, automated workflows, digital identity frameworks, browsers, and intelligent agents making real-time operational decisions. This transition fundamentally changes the role of trust online and significantly alters the cybersecurity and intellectual property risk landscape.

AI systems are already reducing the technical and operational barriers traditionally associated with domain abuse. Activities that once required sophisticated threat actors can now be automated, scaled, and continuously optimized using AI-driven systems. AI agents are increasingly capable of generating convincing phishing domains, automating typo-squatting campaigns, mimicking legitimate websites, conducting credential harvesting operations, exploiting registrar workflows, and facilitating highly targeted impersonation attacks. As these capabilities mature, the traditional open and fragmented domain name ecosystem becomes increasingly vulnerable to abuse operating at machine scale.

At the same time, organizations themselves are beginning to deploy AI agents internally to automate domain registrations, renewals, DNS management, certificate provisioning, digital asset administration, and customer-facing AI interactions. As a result, the domain ecosystem is rapidly evolving from a predominantly human-managed environment into a partially autonomous machine ecosystem.

This evolution significantly changes the nature of trust on the internet. Historically, users evaluated legitimacy by visually recognizing a company logo, reading a URL, or assessing the appearance of a website. AI systems operate differently. Machines increasingly rely on structured trust indicators such as DNS integrity, certificate validation, known namespaces, domain reputation, and verified ownership signals. In a machine-driven internet, namespace control becomes exponentially more important because AI systems require deterministic methods of validating authenticity and reducing uncertainty.

This is where dotBrand top-level domains (.brand TLDs) become critically important.

Unlike traditional open generic top-level domains, dotBrand registries operate as closed, authenticated namespaces where only the verified brand owner can create and manage domains within the TLD. There are no third-party registrations, no unauthorized resellers operating within the namespace, and no opportunity for external actors to register deceptive second-level domains under the brand’s TLD. The namespace itself becomes a structurally governed trust environment.

For example, domains such as:

support.brand

login.brand

payments.brand

ai.brand

can only be operated by the authenticated brand owner. This materially reduces opportunities for phishing, impersonation, typo-squatting, and customer confusion within the namespace itself. In an era where AI agents increasingly evaluate trust autonomously, this structural namespace integrity becomes far more important than traditional branding considerations alone.

From both a brand protection and cybersecurity perspective, AI agents fundamentally alter the economics of domain abuse. Threat actors can now leverage AI to generate thousands of convincing domain variations instantaneously, automate multilingual phishing campaigns, exploit weak authentication controls, conduct large-scale social engineering attacks, and continuously adapt fraudulent infrastructure in real time. AI systems may increasingly target registrar account recovery processes, transfer authorization mechanisms, WHOIS exploitation, and domain management systems through autonomous interaction with registrar interfaces and APIs.

The BRG believes these developments raise important questions for the future of internet governance, intellectual property protection, and trusted digital identity. As AI systems increasingly interact with websites, APIs, email infrastructure, commerce platforms, customer support systems, and digital services autonomously, organizations will require stronger mechanisms for establishing legitimacy and trust online.

dotBrand domains provide one of the few existing models that structurally embeds verified ownership, namespace control, operational accountability, and trust directly into the internet infrastructure itself. In many respects, dotBrand registries represent authenticated digital identity frameworks for the next generation of the internet.

Historically, many organizations evaluated dotBrand applications primarily through a marketing or branding lens. That framing is rapidly becoming outdated. In this AI era, dotBrand adoption should increasingly be viewed as a cybersecurity investment, a digital identity strategy, and a long-term trust infrastructure decision. Organizations that maintain direct control over their namespaces are materially better positioned to reduce impersonation risk, strengthen customer trust, support secure AI-driven interactions, and reduce dependence on defensive domain registration strategies that become increasingly difficult to manage at machine scale.

The BRG also recognizes that the rise of AI-driven domain automation and abuse will require broader collaboration across the internet governance ecosystem, including ICANN, registries, registrars, intellectual property stakeholders, cybersecurity organizations, policymakers, and brand owners. The industry will increasingly need to address issues, including:

AI-enabled phishing and impersonation

Registrar authentication modernization

AI governance within domain operations

Automated domain abuse mitigation

Machine-readable trust signaling

AI-driven exploitation of domain lifecycle processes

As the internet evolves into a machine-mediated environment increasingly operated, interpreted, and exploited by AI agents, trust becomes the defining challenge of the next era of the internet. Organizations that structurally control and authenticate their namespaces will be significantly better positioned to establish resilient digital identity frameworks, reduce abuse, strengthen cybersecurity posture, and support trusted AI-enabled interactions.

dotBrand domains are no longer simply digital branding assets. They are emerging as foundational trust infrastructure for the AI-enabled internet.

* The BRG thanks Brian Beckham, Head of the Internet Dispute Resolution Section at WIPO’s Arbitration and Mediation Center (which manages thousands of domain name disputes annually), for key insights behind this article.