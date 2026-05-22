AFRINIC is no longer standing alone in the courtroom.

That single fact changes the architecture of the dispute. On 14 May 2026, the Supreme Court of Mauritius granted ICANN leave to intervene in the winding-up proceedings concerning AFRINIC. In ordinary litigation, such an order may look procedural. In this case, it carries far greater weight. It brings the global coordination layer into a dispute that has always been larger than the corporate form through which it was pleaded.1

A Regional Internet Registry is not an ordinary company. Its legal personality may be local, but its function is systemic. It manages and administers Number Resources under a global architecture of uniqueness, coordination, policy, and trust. When such an institution is pulled toward liquidation, receivership, or resource destabilisation, the issue is no longer confined to the parties before the Court. The Court is being asked to look at a local legal vessel carrying a global public function.

That is why ICANN’s entry matters. The cavalry has arrived, possibly with a limited mandate and a serious burden: to ensure that the Court sees the registry before it sees only the company. ICANN’s role is to clarify, not command; to protect continuity, not occupy authority; to explain the public coordination function, not politicise the judicial process.

The issue is not wording. It is authority.

The interim order relating to public representations about IP resources is equally significant, but it must be read with discipline. It is not a final merits judgment. It does not, by itself, recover IPv4 resources, terminate resource arrangements, or decide the full contractual status of number resources. What it does is immediate and important: it prevents the name of the Court from being used as a cloak for claims the Court has not made.

Terms matter because terms create perceived legitimacy. A silence in the record can be sold as approval. That is why wording matters especially in court orders or judgements: it is often the bridge between legal fact and institutional misrepresentation.

AFRINIC’s earlier communiqué of 9 May 2026 had already warned that a claimed “Court-Ordered Shareholder-Position Continuity Structure” had not been established, approved, recognised, or created by the Court in relation to AFRINIC [2]. AFRINIC also clarified that the relevant undertaking was understood to concern a resource-related register rather than AFRINIC’s statutory register of members under section 91 of the Mauritius Companies Act.2

The 14 May interim order, therefore, marks a move from institutional correction to judicial restraint. The registry did not merely deny the narrative; it sought the Court’s protection against the misuse of the Court’s own authority.

The larger question is ICANN’s intervention.

For years, the AFRINIC crisis exposed a structural weakness in the global Internet number registry system. AFRINIC was never just an ordinary company, and its collapse would never be a matter of local corporate governance alone. An RIR is a regional institution performing a global coordination function. Yet once litigation entered the machinery of national courts, the question became painfully practical: who has standing to speak for the system?

That is the importance of locus standi. Standing is not ceremonial. It is the gate through which institutional reality must pass before a court can hear it. Without standing, the wider consequences of a local corporate proceeding may remain outside the room. With standing, the Court can hear why winding up a Regional Internet Registry is not comparable to winding up a trading company. It can be heard why the registry function is tied to global uniqueness, routing stability, contractual trust, community-developed policy, and the continuity of the Internet number resource system.

The order granting ICANN leave to intervene is therefore not just procedural. It is constitutional in effect. The Court recorded that ICANN sought leave to intervene as a party in the winding-up application, and that leave was3. Those words in the court order are short, and their institutional meaning is large.

ICANN’s step benefits AFRINIC because it widens the lens and allows the Court to hear that AFRINIC’s existence is embedded in the architecture of global Internet coordination. It also helps preserve the principle that the African and Indian Ocean registry function is not an asset to be destabilised through corporate pressure, insolvency leverage, or Legal fatigue.

ICANN’s intervention deserves institutional praise because it moved from observation to participation. When a recognised RIR faces proceedings capable of impairing registry continuity, the global coordination layer must be present where the risk is being adjudicated. ICANN chose the disciplined route: procedure, standing, and leave of the Court. That step transforms concern into legal presence. It turns institutional responsibility from a statement into an act.

This Matters for ICP-2 Review.

The ongoing ICP-2 review is intended to update the governance framework for recognition, operation, and potential derecognition of Regional Internet Registries. The NRO process describes the revision as a replacement for the original ICP-2 framework and as part of a consultation involving the RIR and ICANN communities.4 That process must now absorb the lesson of AFRINIC: recognition of an RIR is not enough if the global system lacks clear procedural pathways to defend that RIR when national litigation threatens its continuity.

A revised ICP-2 should therefore include a clear standing and intervention principle. It should state that where a recognized RIR faces Legal litigations, insolvency proceedings, receivership disputes, statutory proceedings, or other legal actions that may materially affect the continuity of registry operations, registry neutrality and bottom-up, the global coordination bodies, including ICANN, the NRO, and where appropriate the other RIRs, should have a recognized institutional basis to appear, intervene, submit evidence, or be heard as amici or interested parties.

The principle is not a license for ICANN control, NRO supremacy, or institutional intrusion into national courts. It is a safeguard against judicial blindness. When a national court is asked to make an order capable of affecting the continuity of a recognised RIR, the Court should not be left to interpret the matter only through the narrow grammar of corporate dispute. It should hear from those institutions that understand the registry function, the coordination architecture, and the consequences of destabilising the global Internet number resource system.

That is not capture, that is survivability.

The same lesson applies regionally. The vacuum around AFRINIC was not inevitable. Regional institutions should have helped protect the registry function earlier, instead of leaving the space open for top-down processes to define the region’s future. In Internet governance, absence is not neutrality. It is a surrender of the field.

The deeper lesson is this: institutions do not fail only when their rules disappear. They fail when the wrong forum is asked to decide a question without hearing the full institutional context. While a corporate court may be legally competent to hear a winding-up petition, legal competence is not the same as systemic visibility. If the only voices before the Court are the immediate litigants, the Court may see a corporate dispute where the Internet community sees a critical infrastructure risk.

This is the old divide between legality and legitimacy. The legal form may be local. The institutional consequence is global.

IPv4 scarcity has also changed the incentive structure around registry-administered resources. Number resources, once administered mainly through need, stewardship, and operational justification, now sit under the pressure of secondary markets, leasing models, monetisation strategies, and speculative claims. Scarcity attracts financial engineering. Financial engineering attracts legal innovation. Legal innovation, if unchecked, can reframe public-interest registry administration as private asset extraction.

That is why the interim order on misleading statements about IP leasing matters. It does not resolve the economics of IPv4, rather, it does refuse to let market actors invoke judicial approval where none has been granted. It preserves the line between registry-managed-administered resources and private commercial messaging. In a scarcity environment, that line is not a technical ornament; it is institutional oxygen.

The AFRINIC case, therefore, exposes a missing layer in the RIR system. The RIR model was built on trust, community policy, contractual compliance, and regional legitimacy. Those foundations remain valuable. However, they now require stronger protective architecture. In an era where IPv4 resources carry high economic value, where corporate law can be used as a pressure instrument, and where litigation can exhaust public-interest institutions, the system needs enforceable safeguards capable of preserving continuity without capturing regional self-governance.

RIR architecture should include three reforms.

First, ICP-2 should expressly recognise continuity protection as a global registry principle. A recognised RIR should not be left alone when legal action threatens its operational existence.

Second, ICP-2 should include an intervention-standing clause. ICANN, the NRO, and other RIRs should have a defined basis to seek leave, intervene, or submit neutral technical and institutional evidence where proceedings may affect RIR continuity, registry stability, or number resource administration.

Third, ICP-2 should require early-warning coordination. When an RIR enters litigation or statutory distress that could affect registry operations, there should be documented notification and coordination among the RIR, ICANN, the NRO, and the other RIRs. Silence is not neutrality when the registry function is under structural pressure.

The lesson is not that courts are enemies of Internet governance; courts are necessary. Courts protect rights, enforce contracts, and restrain misrepresentation. The lesson is that courts must be given the full architecture before they are asked to decide the fate of one of its load-bearing pillars.

This is why ICANN’s intervention should be welcomed. It is not an act of domination. It is an act of institutional responsibility. It tells the Court that AFRINIC is not merely a company in receivership. It is the recognised registry for a region. Its continuity affects resource holders, networks, operators, governments, users, and the global coordination of Internet number resources.

The cavalry has arrived, but the city is not yet rebuilt. The intervention must now be used wisely. ICANN should assist the Court without appearing to seize regional authority. AFRINIC should use the moment to reinforce transparency, policy discipline, and institutional reform. The community should insist that this lesson be written into ICP-2, not left as an accident of litigation.

Because the next crisis may not wait for another cavalry.

And if the RIR system is to survive the age of IPv4 scarcity, legal weaponisation, and politicised governance pressure, it must learn one hard truth: stewardship without enforceable protection is no longer enough.