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Africa’s Data Sovereignty Is Not About Where Data Lives: It Is About Who Controls It

By Abubakari Saddiq Adams Business IT & IT Legal Consultant, Cybersecurity & IT Governance Specialist

The debate around data sovereignty often begins with a simple question: Where is the data stored?

This question dominates policy discussions across Africa. Governments propose data localization requirements, regulators encourage domestic hosting, and policymakers frequently equate local data storage with national control. However, location and sovereignty are not the same thing.

A country may require sensitive data to be stored within its borders, yet still have little meaningful control over that data. If the cloud platform is foreign-owned, the encryption keys are externally managed, the software stack is controlled abroad, and incident response depends on external providers, then data may be local, but sovereignty remains limited. The challenge facing Africa is therefore not merely one of data location. It is a challenge of digital control.

The Sovereignty Illusion

Data localization has become an attractive policy response because it is visible and measurable. Governments can point to domestic data centers and demonstrate that information is physically located within national borders. Yet physical location represents only one layer of a much larger digital stack.

True control depends on who manages:

  • Infrastructure
  • Routing systems
  • DNS services
  • Cloud platforms
  • Identity systems
  • Encryption keys
  • Security operations
  • Software updates
  • Incident response capabilities

Without influence over these layers, localization risks creating what might be called a sovereignty illusion, the appearance of control without its practical reality.

Understanding the Digital Dependency Stack

Africa’s digital ecosystem operates through multiple interconnected layers.

At the foundation are physical assets:

  • Electricity
  • Fiber networks
  • Mobile infrastructure
  • Data centres
  • Submarine cable landings

Above these sit internet exchange points, routing systems, DNS infrastructure, cloud services, operating systems, applications, and digital platforms.

Each layer introduces potential dependencies.

A country may own a data center while relying on external cloud platforms. It may operate local government systems while depending on foreign software vendors. It may host citizen data domestically while using externally controlled identity and authentication services.

The question is not whether dependency exists. In today’s interconnected world, dependency is inevitable. The question is whether dependency exists on terms that preserve resilience, bargaining power, and strategic autonomy.

The False Choice Between Sovereignty and Globalization

Data sovereignty is often framed as a choice between complete independence and complete dependence. In reality, neither option is practical.

No African country can realistically replace the global cloud ecosystem, international software platforms, or the interconnected infrastructure that powers the modern Internet. Nor should it attempt to isolate itself from the global digital economy.

The objective should not be digital isolation. The objective should be strategic resilience.

This means identifying critical systems where national control matters most and ensuring that sufficient operational capability exists to protect them.

What Selective Sovereignty Looks Like

A more realistic approach for Africa is selective sovereignty.

Rather than attempting to control every layer of the digital ecosystem, governments should prioritize the following:

  • National identity systems
  • Critical government databases
  • Financial switching infrastructure
  • Healthcare information systems
  • National CERT capabilities
  • DNS resilience
  • Internet exchange points
  • Cryptographic key management
  • Critical infrastructure monitoring

These systems represent strategic assets whose disruption would have national consequences. Control over these assets matters more than symbolic control over every byte of data stored within a country’s borders.

Building Capability, Not Just Infrastructure

The biggest threat to digital sovereignty is not foreign technology. It is the absence of domestic capability. Infrastructure without expertise creates dependency. Policies without enforcement create dependency.

Data centers without cybersecurity professionals create dependency. Sovereignty ultimately depends on the ability to operate, secure, govern, and recover digital systems independently when necessary. That requires investment in people, institutions, technical capacity, and regional cooperation.

The Way Forward

Africa’s data sovereignty debate is entering a more mature phase. The question is no longer simply where data should be stored. The more important question is who possesses meaningful control over the systems that generate, process, protect, and govern that data.

For countries like Ghana and across the continent, sovereignty should not be measured by the location of servers alone. It should be measured by the ability to make independent decisions, manage strategic risks, and maintain operational resilience in an increasingly interconnected digital world.

In the digital age, sovereignty is not a matter of geography. It is a matter of control.

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By Abubakari Saddiq Adams, Business IT & IT Legal Consultant, Cybersecurity & IT Governance Specialist

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