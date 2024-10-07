FCC Approves Starlink for Direct-to-Cell Service in Hurricane-Stricken North Carolina

Protect your privacy: Get NordVPN [73% off 2-year plans, 3 extra months] [73% off 2-year plans, 3 extra months]

Aerial footage captures the extensive flood damage along the Swannanoa River in Asheville, North Carolina, following Hurricane Helene on October 2, 2024. (Photo: Getty Images)

Following the devastating impact of Hurricane Helene on North Carolina, the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has approved SpaceX’s Starlink to provide direct-to-cell coverage in affected regions. This emergency authorization aims to restore communication services where over 74% of cell towers were initially down, a critical need as communities struggle with the aftermath of the storm.

SpaceX’s Starlink has already begun delivering emergency alerts and may test basic texting services through T-Mobile networks. Though Starlink’s direct-to-cell satellite network is not fully deployed, both the FCC and SpaceX see this as a vital stopgap solution to assist first responders and residents.

Politicized internet relief: The rollout of Starlink’s services has not gone unnoticed in political circles. Former President Donald J. Trump lauded Elon Musk’s efforts, calling them a personal intervention to restore communication in hard-hit areas. Trump praised Musk at recent campaign events, crediting him for moving quickly to provide Starlink terminals to devastated regions. “Elon will always come through,” Trump declared, emphasizing Musk’s role in addressing communication blackouts.

However, Rebecca Davis O’Brien of The New York Times highlighted that the federal government had been actively coordinating recovery efforts long before Musk’s involvement. The Biden administration had already allocated 40 Starlink systems for emergency responders, with another 140 en route, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). White House spokesperson Andrew Bates corrected the record, asserting that government-led actions were already underway.

This exchange underscores the politicization of natural disaster relief in the lead-up to a tightly contested election. Musk, a vocal supporter of Trump, occupies a unique role as a private business owner providing services that intersect with federal disaster relief.

30-day relief: FEMA has since provided 67 Starlink systems to aid recovery, including units for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. Despite Musk’s prominence in the relief narrative, the donated Starlink devices come with only 30 days of free service, after which standard residential charges will apply. As efforts continue, the collaboration between Starlink and the federal government remains crucial in restoring vital communication infrastructure.