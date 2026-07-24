Momentum Builds as the New gTLD Application Window Enters Its Final Weeks

With ICANN86 now concluded and the New gTLD Program application window approaching its August 12 deadline, the long-anticipated next round has moved from planning to execution. For prospective applicants, the question is no longer whether the next round will happen, but whether they are prepared to participate in it.

ICANN has spent years developing the policies, systems and contractual framework that underpin this round. The result is an application process that is proving more mature and predictable than many in the industry expected only a few years ago. While challenges inevitably remain, the programme has maintained its momentum, providing greater confidence to applicants, registry service providers (RSPs) and the broader ICANN community alike.

From Preparation to Application

The application period, which opened on April 30, remains open until August 12, giving organizations a narrowing window in which to submit their applications for a new top-level domain. ICANN has indicated that it is preparing for as many as 2,000 applications, reflecting the broad range of potential use cases—from brands and geographic names to communities and innovative business models.

The Technical Application Management System (TAMS), which received considerable attention during ICANN85, has now become a practical reality for applicants. Throughout its development, ICANN has worked closely with the community and industry stakeholders to refine the user experience and address operational concerns.

As approved Registry Service Providers, both SIDN and CIRA successfully completed ICANN’s RSP Evaluation Program during the initial evaluation process. The collaborative approach between ICANN and industry participants has contributed to a more robust and applicant-focused submission platform than was originally anticipated.

The Programme Remains on Track

The months leading up to the application window were characterised by understandable questions surrounding timelines, costs and implementation details. Many of those questions have now been addressed as the programme has entered its operational phase.

Although implementation of a programme of this scale inevitably involves ongoing refinements, ICANN has demonstrated its commitment to maintaining published timelines. The successful completion of ICANN86 further underscored that the organisation remains focused on delivering the next round according to plan.

For applicants, this offers something that has often been in short supply throughout the history of new gTLD expansions: predictability.

Security and DNS Abuse Continue to Shape Expectations

Security, DNS abuse mitigation and registry accountability remain central themes across ICANN’s work. These topics are particularly relevant for prospective applicants, as abuse prevention requirements are now more clearly articulated than in previous rounds.

Applicants are expected to demonstrate their understanding of DNS abuse mitigation obligations and establish appropriate operational frameworks from the outset. The emphasis is no longer solely on launching a top-level domain successfully, but also on operating it responsibly over the long term.

This reflects a broader evolution within the domain name ecosystem. Registry operators are increasingly expected to balance innovation with demonstrable commitments to security, stability and consumer trust.

A More Mature Registry Agreement

Another significant milestone for the programme has been the approval of the 2026 Base Registry Agreement. Compared with earlier versions, the agreement provides greater clarity around the respective responsibilities of registries and their service providers.

Requirements relating to registry operations, DNS stability standards, service continuity and oversight mechanisms are more comprehensively defined than in previous rounds. While this undoubtedly introduces additional obligations for applicants, it also contributes to greater operational certainty across the ecosystem.

For many prospective applicants—particularly those entering the domain name industry for the first time—clearer expectations represent an important advantage.

Looking Ahead to ICANN87 in Bali

With ICANN86 behind us, attention now turns to ICANN87, which will take place in Bali, Indonesia. The meeting is expected to provide another important checkpoint for the community as the application process progresses.

By then, much of the industry’s attention will naturally be focused on the next stages of the programme and what the applicant landscape ultimately looks like. Beyond the numbers themselves, ICANN87 will offer an opportunity to assess how effectively the programme’s operational framework is performing in practice.

After more than a decade since the last application round, the New gTLD Program has entered a defining period. The coming months will reveal not only how many organisations choose to apply, but also how the domain name industry continues to evolve in response to changing business, security and technological demands.

Considering an Application?

For organisations contemplating a new gTLD, time is becoming an increasingly important consideration. Successful applications require more than completing forms—they require careful planning around technical operations, policy compliance, abuse mitigation and long-term business objectives.

Whether the goal is to operate a brand TLD, represent a geographic or community identity, or develop an entirely new namespace proposition, the next round presents opportunities that may not return for many years.

Additional information about launching and operating a top-level domain is available at https://helloregistry.com.