Why Nordic Domain Days Has Become a Defining Event for the Domain Industry

Nordic Domain Days united 450 attendees from 77 countries, strengthening connections and shaping the domain industry’s future. (Photo: Nordic Domain Days 2026 gallery

Momentum continues to build around Nordic Domain Days (NDD), a standout event on the domain industry calendar that has steadily grown into a must-attend gathering for registries, registrars, resellers, investors, hosting and service providers.

This year’s event, held May 24-26 in Stockholm, brought together 450 participants from over 77 countries, highlighting its international scope. Now in its 11th year, NDD continues to evolve while staying true to its original vision of connecting, inspiring and strengthening the domain community.

An Intimate Setting With Big Impact

Everything from keynotes to networking and social activities took place under one roof over the course of two and a half days, helping create the close-knit atmosphere and sense of community that NDD is known for.

Throughout the event, attendees exchanged ideas, explored partnerships, and reconnected with industry peers. But NDD also left room for fun, recognizing that some of the best connections happen outside formal sessions. Evening activities, including karaoke, added a relaxed, social atmosphere that helped break the ice and strengthen relationships.

Insightful Content and Thought Leadership

Daytime sessions delivered insightful content, with a strong line-up of speakers addressing some of the most relevant topics in the domain space. One notable presentation was given by Kristian Ørmen from .SE, who shared the insight behind their decision to stop asking registrants for postal codes.

This session stood out for its transparency but also for the way it explored the implications of this policy change. The conversation that followed highlighted how registry decisions can influence user behavior and broader industry practices.

Looking Ahead: NDD 2027

With another successful event in the books, organizers have already confirmed that the 2027 edition will return from June 6 to 8, kicking off with an exclusive VIP dinner on June 6.

Additionally, the CENTR Jamboree is scheduled to take place just before NDD, creating even more opportunities for participation and cross-community engagement. This alignment is expected to boost attendance and further solidify NDD’s status as a key event in the European domain ecosystem.

Conversations are expected to focus on the new strings that people have applied for in the next round of gTLDs, the continued growth of the Hello Community, AI, and other emerging trends that will shape the domain industry over the coming year.

Proud to Be Part of It

Hello Registry is proud to have supported NDD once again this year as a sponsor, hosting a VIP lounge that offered a dedicated space for conversation, meetings and relaxation. Supporting events like NDD aligns closely with our commitment to helping the domain community thrive.

As the event continues to grow in reach and influence, one thing remains clear: NDD isn’t just a conference—it’s a community. And that community is only getting stronger.