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DNIB Reports 401.6 Million Domain Name Registrations in Q2 2026

By DNIB.com  (Sponsored Post) An industry-focused source of curated insights & data on the Domain Name System (DNS).
  • July 24, 2026
  • Views: 347

The second quarter of 2026 closed with 401.6 million domain name registrations across all top-level domains (TLDs), an increase of 29.9 million domain name registrations compared to the second quarter of 2025, according to the latest issue of the Domain Name Industry Brief Quarterly Report released Thursday at DNIB.com.

Check out the latest issue of The Domain Name Industry Brief Quarterly Report to see domain name stats from the second quarter of 2026, including:

  • Top 10 largest TLDs by number of reported domain names, with quarterly renewal percentages when available
  • Top 10 largest ccTLDs by number of reported domain names, with quarterly renewal percentages when available
  • Top 10 largest gTLDs by number of reported domain names, with quarterly renewal percentages and other key statistics

More information, including comprehensive gTLD historical data, visualizations of long-term trends and regional ccTLD data, is available on DNIB.com’s Global Domain Name Base Trends dashboard. Expanded data and visualizations for renewal percentages, renewals and new registrations are available on DNIB.com’s gTLD Registration and Renewal Trends dashboard.

DNIB.com and The Domain Name Industry Brief Quarterly Report are sponsored by Verisign. To see past issues of the quarterly report, interactive dashboards and learn about DNIB.com’s statistical methodology, please visit DNIB.com.

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By DNIB.com, An industry-focused source of curated insights & data on the Domain Name System (DNS).

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