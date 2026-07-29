Call for Participation: DNSSEC and Security Workshop at ICANN87 (21 October 2026)

Would you like to share some work you have done around DNS security with the wider ICANN and Internet community? Have you done something interesting with DNSSEC, routing security, RPKI, or browser security that you think others would find interesting?

If so, consider submitting a proposal to the DNSSEC & Security Workshop that will be held on Wednesday, 21 October 2026, in Bali, Indonesia. If you will be in Bali for ICANN 87, you can present in person, but if not, you can also present remotely (and we’ve had presentations involving co-presenters with someone in the room and someone remote).

If you are interested in participating, please send a brief (1-3 sentences) description of your proposed presentation to [email protected] by Friday, 18 September 2026.

Call for Participation: ICANN87 DNSSEC and Security Workshop (21 October 2026)

In cooperation with the ICANN Security and Stability Advisory Committee (SSAC), we are planning a DNSSEC and Security Workshop for the ICANN 87 Annual General Meeting. This meeting will be held as a hybrid event from 17-22 October 2026 in Bali, Indonesia, at the Bali International Convention Centre. The workshop will be held on Wednesday, 21 October 2026.

The DNSSEC and Security Workshop has been a regular part of ICANN meetings for several years and has provided a forum for both experienced participants and newcomers to meet, present and discuss current and future DNSSEC deployments. For reference, the most recent session was held at the ICANN86 Policy Forum on Monday, 08 June 2026. The presentations and transcripts are available at the following link: Session 1.

The DNSSEC and Security Workshop Program Committee is developing a program for the upcoming meeting. Proposals will be considered for the following topic areas and included if space permits. In addition, we welcome suggestions for additional topics either for inclusion in the ICANN86 workshop, or for consideration for future workshops.

1. Global DNSSEC Activities Panel

For this panel, we are seeking participation from those who have been involved in DNSSEC deployment as well as from those who have not deployed DNSSEC, but who have a keen interest in the challenges and benefits of deployment, including Root Key Signing Key (KSK) rollover activities and plans.

2. DNSSEC Best Practices

Now that DNSSEC has become an operational norm for many registries, registrars, and ISPs, what have we learned about how we manage DNSSEC?

What are current best practices around key rollovers?

What about algorithm rollovers? Do you use and support DNSKEY Algorithms 13-17?

How often do you review your disaster-recovery procedures?

Is there operational familiarity within your customer support teams?

What operational statistics have been gathered about DNSSEC?

Are experiences being documented in the form of best practices, or something similar, for transfer of signed zones?

Activities and issues related to DNSSEC in the DNS Root Zone are also desired.

3. DNSSEC Deployment Challenges

The program committee is seeking input from those who are interested in the implementation of DNSSEC but have general concerns with DNSSEC. We are seeking input from individuals who would be willing to participate in a panel that would discuss questions of the following nature:

Are there any policies directly or indirectly impeding your DNSSEC deployment? (e.g., RRR model, CDS/CDNSKEY automation)

What are your most significant concerns with DNSSEC (e.g., complexity, training, implementation, operation, etc.)

What do you expect DNSSEC to provide and what does it not deliver?

What do you see as the most important trade-offs in deploying (or not deploying) DNSSEC?

4. Security Panel

We invite presentations on DNS, DNSSEC, routing and other topics that could affect the security and/or stability of the Internet. Especially interested in implementation issues, challenges, opportunities, and best practices related to:

Emerging threats that could impact the security and/or stability of the Internet

DoH and DoT

RPKI (Resource Public Key Infrastructure)

BGP routing and secure implementations

MANRS (Mutually Agreed Norms for Routing Security)

Browser security—DNS, DNSSEC, DoH

Email and DNS-related security—DMARC, DKIM, TLSA, etc…

If you are interested in participating, please send a brief (1-3 sentences) description of your proposed presentation to [email protected] by Friday, 18 September 2026.

Thank you,

Dan Gluck and Kathy Schnitt

On behalf of the DNSSEC Workshop Program Committee:

Gautam Akiwate, Stanford University

Steve Crocker, Edgemoor Research Institute

Mark Elkins

Layal Jebran, Kluster X / Moubarmij

Ram Mohan, Identity Digital

Russ Mundy, Tislabs

Peter Thomassen, deSEC

Yoshiro Yoneya, DNSOPS.jp Board

Dan York, Internet Society