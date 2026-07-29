Call for Participation: DNSSEC and Security Workshop at ICANN87 (21 October 2026)

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Would you like to share some work you have done around DNS security with the wider ICANN and Internet community? Have you done something interesting with DNSSEC, routing security, RPKI, or browser security that you think others would find interesting?
If so, consider submitting a proposal to the DNSSEC & Security Workshop that will be held on Wednesday, 21 October 2026, in Bali, Indonesia. If you will be in Bali for ICANN 87, you can present in person, but if not, you can also present remotely (and we’ve had presentations involving co-presenters with someone in the room and someone remote).
If you are interested in participating, please send a brief (1-3 sentences) description of your proposed presentation to [email protected] by Friday, 18 September 2026.
In cooperation with the ICANN Security and Stability Advisory Committee (SSAC), we are planning a DNSSEC and Security Workshop for the ICANN 87 Annual General Meeting. This meeting will be held as a hybrid event from 17-22 October 2026 in Bali, Indonesia, at the Bali International Convention Centre. The workshop will be held on Wednesday, 21 October 2026.
The DNSSEC and Security Workshop has been a regular part of ICANN meetings for several years and has provided a forum for both experienced participants and newcomers to meet, present and discuss current and future DNSSEC deployments. For reference, the most recent session was held at the ICANN86 Policy Forum on Monday, 08 June 2026. The presentations and transcripts are available at the following link: Session 1.
The DNSSEC and Security Workshop Program Committee is developing a program for the upcoming meeting. Proposals will be considered for the following topic areas and included if space permits. In addition, we welcome suggestions for additional topics either for inclusion in the ICANN86 workshop, or for consideration for future workshops.
For this panel, we are seeking participation from those who have been involved in DNSSEC deployment as well as from those who have not deployed DNSSEC, but who have a keen interest in the challenges and benefits of deployment, including Root Key Signing Key (KSK) rollover activities and plans.
Now that DNSSEC has become an operational norm for many registries, registrars, and ISPs, what have we learned about how we manage DNSSEC?
Activities and issues related to DNSSEC in the DNS Root Zone are also desired.
The program committee is seeking input from those who are interested in the implementation of DNSSEC but have general concerns with DNSSEC. We are seeking input from individuals who would be willing to participate in a panel that would discuss questions of the following nature:
We invite presentations on DNS, DNSSEC, routing and other topics that could affect the security and/or stability of the Internet. Especially interested in implementation issues, challenges, opportunities, and best practices related to:
If you are interested in participating, please send a brief (1-3 sentences) description of your proposed presentation to [email protected] by Friday, 18 September 2026.
Thank you,
Dan Gluck and Kathy Schnitt
On behalf of the DNSSEC Workshop Program Committee:
Gautam Akiwate, Stanford University
Steve Crocker, Edgemoor Research Institute
Mark Elkins
Layal Jebran, Kluster X / Moubarmij
Ram Mohan, Identity Digital
Russ Mundy, Tislabs
Peter Thomassen, deSEC
Yoshiro Yoneya, DNSOPS.jp Board
Dan York, Internet Society
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