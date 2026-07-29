Premium Domain Demand Reaches New High in Radix’s H1 2026 Report

Radix Premium Domains YoY Growth - Radix premium domains opened 2026 with 4,424 new registrations, marking the strongest H1 on record.

Radix’s latest H1 2026 Premiums Report points to a maturing premium domain market, with businesses increasingly treating digital identity as a long-term strategic asset rather than a discretionary marketing expense. The registry recorded 4,424 premium domain registrations in the first half of 2026, a 50% year-on-year increase and the strongest half-year performance in its history, surpassing the previous record set in H2 2025.

The growth was broad-based rather than concentrated at the lower end of the market. While premium domains remained accessible across multiple pricing tiers, demand also extended to higher-value assets, with 112 registrations at $5,000 per year, 37 at $10,000, and two at $25,000, suggesting that businesses continue to place a premium on memorable, category-defining digital brands.

.tech Leads While .space Surges

Among Radix’s portfolio, .tech remained the leading extension with 1,229 premium registrations, reflecting sustained demand from technology companies. .space emerged as the fastest-growing story of the half, reaching a record 889 registrations, up 34% from H2 2025. Meanwhile, .fun, .online, and .store also posted strong performances, highlighting continued adoption across industries ranging from AI and e-commerce to creative businesses and digital communities.

IQM Demonstrates the Power of an Exact-Match Domain

One of the clearest examples of premium domains supporting business growth came from IQM Quantum Computers. The Finnish company became the first European quantum computing firm to list on a major U.S. exchange, debuting on Nasdaq under the ticker IQMX at an approximate $1.8 billion valuation. Significantly, the company entered the public markets using iqm.tech, upgrading from meetiqm.com to an exact-match domain that aligns its digital identity with its global ambitions. As more companies scale internationally, concise and authoritative domain names are increasingly becoming part of the brand itself rather than simply its web address.

Long-Term Value Continues to Strengthen

The report also points to growing customer confidence over time. Radix recorded an 84% renewal rate from subsequent renewals onwards, while four-character domains generated the largest share of premium revenue, reinforcing the enduring value of short, memorable names.

Taken together, the findings suggest that premium domains are evolving into durable business assets. As competition for attention intensifies online and companies seek stronger, simpler brands, investment in high-quality digital identities appears set to remain a defining trend.