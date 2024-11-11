Home / News

PIR Reaches 11 Million .ORG Domains, Citing Growth and Online Safety Efforts

By CircleID Reporter
  • November 11, 2024, 11:35 am PST
Daysforgirls.org, a part of the .ORG community, empowers women globally—one of many nonprofits using .ORG to drive meaningful change.

Public Interest Registry (PIR), the nonprofit managing the .ORG domain, recently announced it now oversees 11 million registrations. Jon Nevett, PIR’s CEO, attributes this growth to what he describes as a “responsible” expansion, emphasizing a focus on security and community support. “We’re incredibly proud of this milestone because we’ve grown responsibly—keeping our nonprofit mission to make the Internet a safer place front and center along the way,” Nevett stated.

Domain growth: PIR’s 20-year journey has seen an increase from 2.6 million to 11 million domains, supported by an 80% renewal rate, suggesting sustained interest among nonprofits, advocacy groups, and community organizations. Alongside expansion, PIR has pursued initiatives aimed at mitigating internet abuse. One example is its Quality Performance Index, which encourages registrars to maintain low abuse rates—a response to increasing scrutiny over online safety.

Online safety: Collaborating with groups like the Internet Watch Foundation and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, PIR has worked to monitor and curb harmful online content. In partnership with the IWF, PIR reports having protected millions of domains from abusive material. The organization has also invested in resources such as the NetBeacon Institute to support wider internet safety efforts.

PIR’s announcement highlights not only its growth but also its dual focus on domain expansion and online safety—two priorities that will likely shape its ongoing stewardship of the .ORG domain.

