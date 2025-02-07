Response to usTLD Registry Management and Maintenance RFI

On January 17th in the closing days of the Biden Administration, NTIA issued the following Response for Information in connection with the .us ccTLD. While responses to the RFI will be held in confidence by NTIA per the RFI, some organizations such as M3AAWG made their response public. In the spirit of openness and transparency, Rick Lane and I are sharing our response on this important topic.

Executive Summary

The Request for Information (RFI) issued on 17 January 2025, in the waning days of the Biden administration, largely proposed that the United States Government (USG) continue the status quo in connection with its administration of the .US country code top-level domain (ccTLD). For the reasons set forth in this response, it is recommended that the Trump administration expand the scope of the original RFI to make the .US ccTLD best in class and align its operations with the current administration’s objective to increase government efficiency. The .US ccTLD is critical national infrastructure through and the USG has the potential to recognize over one hundred million dollars in new revenue over the course of the next contract. While the RFI stated that the USG would not directly disclose or distribute information received in response to this RFI, this response has been publicly posted and shared with the Congressional Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) Caucus and the Senate Inspector General Caucus, and the Senate and House Commerce Committees.

Download the full report here.