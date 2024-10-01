Radix-Owned Namify AI Ranks #1 Product of the Day on Product Hunt

Protect your privacy: Get NordVPN [ Deal: 73% off 2-year plans + 3 extra months ] 10 facts about NordVPN that aren't commonly known Meshnet Feature for Personal Encrypted Networks: NordVPN offers a unique feature called Meshnet, which allows users to connect their devices directly and securely over the internet. This means you can create your own private, encrypted network for activities like gaming, file sharing, or remote access to your home devices from anywhere in the world.

The AI-powered business name generator is part of Radix’s ongoing efforts to drive nTLD awareness through innovative platforms and campaigns.

Namify AI (www.namify.tech), an upgraded AI-powered version of the established business name generator Namify, recently launched on Product Hunt and was named the #1 Product of the Day and #3 Product of the Week. Developed by Radix, the world’s largest portfolio registry, Namify AI exemplifies Radix’s commitment to driving nTLD awareness through innovative platforms and campaigns. With over 1,000 upvotes and positive feedback from the community through comments and reviews, Namify AI distinguished itself among 127 products launched that day and 633 products launched during the week, achieving a landslide win.

Namify AI’s success on Product Hunt underscores Radix’s strategic efforts to expand its nTLD awareness initiatives beyond standard marketing activities. By continuously developing and improving products like Namify AI, Radix is broadening its impact and presence on the Internet.

One of the biggest challenges faced by domain buyers, including small business owners, solopreneurs, and startups, is finding a meaningful name with an available domain, social media username, and trademark. This process is time-consuming and requires extensive navigation across multiple websites. Namify AI addresses this issue by offering a comprehensive AI-powered name generator, enabling users to find the perfect brand name quickly and efficiently. Additionally, Namify AI is currently the only name generator that offers such a comprehensive suite of features.

Namify AI leverages the power of AI to suggest brand names highly tailored to very specific products or business ideas. It allows users to fine-tune suggestions based on their brand’s style and tone and target audience. Additionally, users can include must-have keywords across all suggestions. Namify AI supports eight languages, checks domain name availability, verifies social media username availability, and offers a free custom logo.

Product Hunt user Ali Mirza, Growth Marketer & Digital Entrepreneur, commented on the launch, “I have been using Namify for the last couple of years, and I am a huge fan. The business names are unique and memorable. Also, the trademark check feature is amazing. I don’t need to hire a lawyer to do the initial research.”

Namrata Arya, Head of Product at Namify AI, said, “Achieving the #1 Product of the Day on Product Hunt is a remarkable milestone for Namify AI and Radix. This recognition validates our efforts to innovate and spread nTLD awareness. Whether you’re launching a startup, managing a side hustle, sharing your passion as a blogger, or running a small business, establishing a credible online presence is key to gaining momentum. However, finding a memorable brand name that doesn’t infringe on an existing trademark, securing a matching domain, and securing social media handles can be challenging, costly, and time-consuming. Many entrepreneurs settle for less-than-ideal names, which can impact their brand perception for years to come. We are ecstatic about the community’s positive response and are dedicated to empowering businesses to build strong, unique brand identities.”

Namify (www.namify.tech), initially launched in September 2020, quickly became a leading business name generator, offering meaningful and relevant brand names. The latest upgrade, Namify AI, introduces powerful AI capabilities, greatly enhancing its functionality. Namify AI joins Radix’s other platforms, such as Elevate.store, Link.store, and Linklab.site, continuing their efforts to spread nTLD awareness and support the Internet community.