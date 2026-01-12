Why Starlink is Failing to Pierce Iran’s Total Internet Blackout

As the nationwide uprising in Iran enters its sixteenth day, fueled by economic collapse and corruption allegations, the Islamic Republic has enforced one of the most severe internet shutdowns on record, slashing over 90% of the country’s online traffic and isolating millions. While Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite network was hailed as a potential bypass—activated for free in the region following pleas from activists and U.S. President Donald Trump—experts and on-the-ground reports reveal a sophisticated array of technical, legal, and repressive measures rendering it largely useless.

The Scope of the Blackout: A Nationwide “Kill Switch” – Iran’s communications blackout, initiated on January 8, 2026, has selectively preserved state media while crippling public mobile data, broadband, and international connectivity. NetBlocks, an internet observatory, confirms that national connectivity has “flatlined at ~1% for 60+ hours,” describing it as one of the most comprehensive shutdowns in recent history. The regime’s cyberspace command has boasted of disrupting 90% of Starlink traffic through electronic warfare, a claim echoed in state media as part of efforts to suppress protest footage and organization.

Technical Sabotage: Jamming Signals from Earth and Sky – The blackout works against Starlink because of advanced jamming technology, which likely comes from Russia or China. Amir Rashidi, director of digital rights and security at the Miaan Group and an expert on Iran’s internet censorship, told IranWire: “This kind of interference, caused by military equipment known as jammers, had never been witnessed in my 20 years of research.” Rashidi said he detected military-grade signals targeting Starlink satellites as protests grew, with “about 30 per cent of Starlink’s uplink and downlink traffic disrupted in the early hours, rising to more than 80 per cent by around 10 PM local time.”

Rashidi also suggested that the Iranian government is using more than just GPS jamming, similar to what Russia did in Ukraine to disrupt Starlink. Iran’s efforts to block GPS signals, which have increased since its 2025 conflict with Israel, make things worse because Starlink terminals need GPS to connect to satellites. This has led to “localized blackouts in key areas,” with packet loss rates between 30% and 80%, making connections unreliable, according to Forbes and TechRadar. SpaceX has released software updates to reduce some of the interference, lowering loss in places like Tehran from 35% to 10%. However, the government’s jamming methods, possibly using Russian systems like Murmansk-BN or Krasukha-4, continue to adapt.

Legal Bans and Ground-Level Enforcement: Raids and Repression – Since mid-2025, owning Starlink equipment has been illegal in Iran, and having it can be treated as espionage, which is punishable by prison or even execution under charges like “corruption on earth.” The Times of Israel reports: “That’s despite the government never authorizing Starlink to function, making the service illegal to possess and use.” Security forces like the IRGC and Basij are raiding homes in cities including Tehran, Isfahan, and Tabriz to find and take away equipment, with witnesses describing door-to-door searches and arrests.

These raids, along with signal tracing and fake apps used to trap people, have created widespread fear. One anonymous user told Telegraph: “Connections appeared briefly, then failed. Links dropped repeatedly. Access became unstable and exhausting.” Because of U.S. sanctions, Starlink hardware is scarce and mostly available in wealthier areas, with high black-market prices making things worse.

Geopolitical Hurdles: Sanctions and International Isolation – U.S. sanctions prevent Starlink from being officially deployed in Iran, and the country’s relationships with Russia and China help it get better jamming technology. Rashidi pointed out: “The technology involved is highly sophisticated and military-grade, and was likely supplied to the government by Russia or China, if not developed domestically.” Iranian officials call outside help “foreign meddling,” reject interventions, and keep adjusting to SpaceX’s efforts to fight back.

Bottom line: Iran’s blend of jamming, raids, and legal terror has neutralized Starlink, as Rashidi warns of an unprecedented escalation in digital repression. Activists like Berg echo the sentiment: “The regime wants to cut off all communication between Iranians. Dictator playbook.” With the crisis evolving, calls for enhanced international support intensify, but for now, the digital iron curtain holds.