Verisign Domain Name Industry Brief: 364.6 Million Domain Name Registrations in Q3 2021

By Verisign  (Sponsored Post) A Global Provider of Domain Name Registry Services and Internet Infrastructure
  • December 09, 2021
Verisign Domain Name Industry Brief Q3 2021 – Download Full Report

Today, we released the latest issue of The Domain Name Industry Brief, which shows that the third quarter of 2021 closed with 364.6 million domain name registrations across all top-level domains, a decrease of 2.7 million domain name registrations, or 0.7%, compared to the second quarter of 2021.1, 2 Domain name registrations have decreased by 2.8 million, or 0.7%, year over year.1, 2 Domain name registrations have decreased by 6.1 million, or 1.6%, year over year.

Check out the latest issue of The Domain Name Industry Brief to see domain name stats from the third quarter of 2021, including:

The Domain Name Industry Brief this quarter also includes an overview of the ongoing community work to mitigate DNS security threats.

To see past issues of The Domain Name Industry Brief, please visit verisign.com/dnibarchives.

  1. The figure(s) includes domain names in the .tk ccTLD. .tk is a ccTLD that provides free domain names to individuals and businesses. Revenue is generated by monetizing expired domain names. Domain names no longer in use by the registrant or expired are taken back by the registry and the residual traffic is sold to advertising networks. As such, there are no deleted .tk domain names. https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20131216006048/en/Freenom-Closes-3M-Series-Funding#.UxeUGNJDv9s 
  2. The generic top-level domain (gTLD), new gTLD (ngTLD) and ccTLD data cited in the brief: (i) includes ccTLD Internationalized Domain Names (IDNs), (ii) is an estimate as of the time this brief was developed and (iii) is subject to change as more complete data is received. Some numbers in the brief may reflect standard rounding. 

By Verisign, A Global Provider of Domain Name Registry Services and Internet Infrastructure

Verisign, a global provider of domain name registry services and internet infrastructure, enables internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. Verisign enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 global internet root servers, and providing registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net top-level domains, which support the majority of global e-commerce. To learn more about what it means to be Powered by Verisign, please visit Verisign.com.

