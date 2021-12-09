Verisign Domain Name Industry Brief: 364.6 Million Domain Name Registrations in Q3 2021

Verisign Domain Name Industry Brief Q3 2021 – Download Full Report

Today, we released the latest issue of The Domain Name Industry Brief, which shows that the third quarter of 2021 closed with 364.6 million domain name registrations across all top-level domains, a decrease of 2.7 million domain name registrations, or 0.7%, compared to the second quarter of 2021.1, 2 Domain name registrations have decreased by 2.8 million, or 0.7%, year over year.1, 2 Domain name registrations have decreased by 6.1 million, or 1.6%, year over year.

Check out the latest issue of The Domain Name Industry Brief to see domain name stats from the third quarter of 2021, including:

The Domain Name Industry Brief this quarter also includes an overview of the ongoing community work to mitigate DNS security threats.

To see past issues of The Domain Name Industry Brief, please visit verisign.com/dnibarchives.