Meet the Speakers of the Cyber Threat Mitigation Webinar (by IPXO)

Join the discussion on the 14th of April – Cyber Threat Mitigation

On the 14th of April, IPXO, the world’s leading IP monetization and leasing platform will be holding a webinar on Cyber Threat Mitigation.

Thought leaders from CUJO AI, Deft, Voxility and IPXO, will be sharing their insights from their experiences in observing and analyzing the Internet’s landscape, discussing better ways to mitigate security incidents, and looking for ways to move from abuse observability to abuse prevention.

The webinar is free to attend, simply register on the event's website

Paul Rendek, a member of the IPXO Advisory Board and Director at Dstream Group (previously a member of the Senior Management Team at RIPE NCC), will be moderating the webinar and guiding the conversation, trying to answer whether we, as a community, can be more proactive or is it a case of putting our fingers in the dyke as the holes appear when it comes to cyber threat mitigation and prevention.

Some extraordinary speakers will join him to find the answer:

Zoltan Balazs – Head of the Vulnerability Research Lab at CUJO AI. CUJO AI is a company focusing on smart home security. Before joining CUJO AI, Zoltan worked as a CTO for an AV Tester company, as an IT Security expert in the financial industry, and as a senior IT security consultant. He is also the developer of the Hardware Firewall Bypass Kernel Driver (HWFWBypass), the Encrypted Browser Exploit Delivery tool (#IRONSQUIRREL), the Sandbox tester tool to test Malware Analysis Sandboxes, and the Zombie Browser Toolkit browser extension.

Join our speakers as they discuss the latest development and take a glimpse into the future.