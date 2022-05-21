Webcast May 23: Finnish Internet Forum – ‘Internet and War’ Panel

On Monday May 23 2022 at 3-5pm EEST (12:00—14:00 UTC) the Finnish Internet Forum will convene a panel at the University of Helsinki with the topic ‘Internet and War’. A panel of experts will address the question of how the war has affected the Internet and how the Internet has been used to influence Finland and elsewhere during the war. The event will be conducted in English.

The Finnish Internet Forum is an annual multistakeholder event, set up in 2010 to discuss internet-related issues from a Finnish perspective.

Panel:

Mikko Hyppönen, CRO, WithSecure

Catharina Candolin, Expert (Cyber Security), OP Finance Group

Peter Sund, CEO, Finnish Information Security Cluster

Moderator:

Johan “Julf” Helsingius, Chair, Internet Society Finland Chapter

Details:

https://isoc.live/15435/