Home / Blogs

Webcast May 23: Finnish Internet Forum – ‘Internet and War’ Panel

By Joly MacFie VP (Admin) - ISOC-NY

On Monday May 23 2022 at 3-5pm EEST (12:00—14:00 UTC) the Finnish Internet Forum will convene a panel at the University of Helsinki with the topic ‘Internet and War’. A panel of experts will address the question of how the war has affected the Internet and how the Internet has been used to influence Finland and elsewhere during the war. The event will be conducted in English.

The Finnish Internet Forum is an annual multistakeholder event, set up in 2010 to discuss internet-related issues from a Finnish perspective.

Panel:
Mikko Hyppönen, CRO, WithSecure
Catharina Candolin, Expert (Cyber Security), OP Finance Group
Peter Sund, CEO, Finnish Information Security Cluster

Moderator:
Johan “Julf” Helsingius, Chair, Internet Society Finland Chapter

Details:
https://isoc.live/15435/

By Joly MacFie, VP (Admin) - ISOC-NY

Filed Under

CircleID Newsletter The Weekly Wrap

More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

VINTON CERF
Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Comments

Comment Title:

  Notify me of follow-up comments

We encourage you to post comments and engage in discussions that advance this post through relevant opinion, anecdotes, links and data. If you see a comment that you believe is irrelevant or inappropriate, you can report it using the link at the end of each comment. Views expressed in the comments do not represent those of CircleID. For more information on our comment policy, see Codes of Conduct.

Related

Topics

Domain Management

Sponsored byMarkMonitor

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

IPv4 Markets

Sponsored byIPXO

Threat Intelligence

Sponsored byWhoisXML API

View All Topics