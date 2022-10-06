Unleashing the Potential of Internet Governance Professionals

|
Internet Governance is a complex and constantly evolving field that touches upon many aspects of the global digital landscape. It encompasses everything from technical standards and protocols, to policy and regulatory issues, to the social, economic, and cultural impacts of the internet. With such a wide range of stakeholders and interests at play, it’s no wonder that the community of Internet Governance professionals is so diverse.
Given this complexity, it’s clear that there is a need for a professional association that can bring together experts from different domains and backgrounds to share knowledge, exchange ideas, and collaborate on projects. Such an association could provide a platform for networking, professional development, and collective action, helping advance the Internet Governance field and better serve its members’ needs.
This is where the idea of the International Association of Internet Governance Professionals (IAIGP) comes in. The IAIGP aims to be the go-to destination for professionals working in Internet Governance and related fields. Whether you’re a researcher, policymaker, technologist, or industry professional, the IAIGP has something to offer you.
So, what exactly does the IAIGP have to offer?
These are just a few examples of the benefits the IAIGP could provide its members. But one of the essential advantages of joining the International Association of Internet Governance Professionals (IAIGP) is the opportunity to maintain professional connections regardless of your current job or employer. Though this may be achieved to a certain extent with existing social media technology, an ever-evolving solution must be implemented as these networks and relationships are highly transient.
In today’s fast-paced and dynamic digital landscape, it’s common for professionals to move between organizations and industries throughout their careers. This can make staying connected with colleagues and peers challenging, particularly in niche fields like Internet Governance.
That’s where the IAIGP comes in. As a member of the association, you’ll have access to a global network of experts and practitioners in Internet Governance, regardless of where you happen to be working at any given time. This means that even if you move on to a new job or industry, you’ll still be able to stay connected with your colleagues and continue to network and collaborate with your peers. This is especially important in a field like Internet Governance, where staying connected with other professionals is crucial to stay current and competitive. By joining the IAIGP, you’ll have a consistent networking and professional development platform, helping you continue building your skills and advancing your career.
But the IAIGP is not just about self-interest. It’s also about giving back to the community and helping shape the internet’s future. As a member of the association, you’ll have the chance to be part of a collective effort to address the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. Whether it’s shaping the development of new technical standards, advocating for better policies, or working on projects that promote internet accessibility and inclusivity, there will be plenty of ways to get involved and make a difference.
Overall, the IAIGP represents a valuable resource for professionals working in Internet Governance and related fields. By joining the association, you’ll have the opportunity to connect with like-minded professionals, enhance your professional development, contribute to the community, and stay informed about the latest developments in the field.
In conclusion, the International Association of Internet Governance Professionals (IAIGP) is a valuable resource for professionals working in Internet Governance and related fields. With a range of services and resources designed to enhance professional development, facilitate networking and collaboration, and support the advancement of the area, the IAIGP is an essential organization for anyone working in this space.
Whether you’re a researcher, policymaker, technologist, or industry professional, the IAIGP has something to offer you. By joining the association, you’ll have the opportunity to connect with like-minded professionals from around the world, learn from experts in the field, and contribute to the development of Internet Governance policy and practice.
Overall, the IAIGP is an invaluable resource for professionals looking to stay connected with the Internet Governance community, enhance their professional development, and contribute to the advancement of the field.
If you’re interested in becoming a member of the IAIGP, please fill out the survey and learn more about the association. The IAIGP has the potential to make a real difference in the field of Internet Governance, and we hope you’ll join us in this effort.
Greetings
We have been delivering online at no cost to hundreds of IG professionals an extensive online training program. Not all the participates are career oriented and many move onto their next course, but in many case, lots of folks would see merit in the idea of becoming an Internet Governance professional as its a very important step in their career and this organization does fill a gap in post school accreditation.
Good Luck
Glenn McKnight
Virtual School of Internet Governance
http://www.virtualsig.org
Thank you, Glenn, for your comment. And for everything you have been doing for the community.
Indeed the objective of the association is to build on all the existing educational initiatives. The association will not provide educational programs. There is already a good number of excellent programs. The objective is to allow “us”, as individuals, to think of ourselves as professionals. Many of us have spent decades in this field, changed jobs from one entity to another, and built our careers ourselves. It is time we come together, as individuals, to design a path for those who want to choose Internet Governance as a career.
The evolution of technology will require more and more Internet Governance Professionals.