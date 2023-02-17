Home / News

FAA Announces $175,000 Fine Against SpaceX for Failure to Submit Required Pre-Launch Information

  February 17, 2023
SpaceX Starlink launch on August 30, 2022. Photo: SpaceX

SpaceX, the leading provider of commercial launches in the United States, is subject to FAA regulations and must provide safety data prior to any attempt at launch. Last year, SpaceX performed a record 61 launches, with 34 of them primarily for the Starlink program. This launch collision analysis trajectory data is used to determine the likelihood of the launch vehicle colliding with any of the thousands of tracked objects orbiting Earth. The FAA today proposed a $175,000 civil penalty against SpaceX for failing to submit the required safety data to the agency in advance of an August 2022 Starlink launch. The company is given 30 days to respond to the FAA after receiving notice of the penalty. As SpaceX continues to rapidly expand its launch activities, it must adhere to FAA regulations to ensure the safety of its launches.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) oversees the regulation of commercial space flight in the United States. They are responsible for licensing all US launches and reentries, both domestically and internationally. According to the agency, they use launch collision analysis trajectory data to assess the chances of a launch vehicle colliding with objects in orbit around the Earth.

Starlink is a network of satellites in Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) providing broadband internet service to areas where traditional options are unavailable or limited. Last year, SpaceX conducted a record 61 launches, doubling the number of launches from the previous year. Almost half of these launches were Starlink launches, and the service recently surpassed one million subscribers.

