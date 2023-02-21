Workshop Report Published: State of the DNS in 2022

|
In November 2022, eco’s topDNS Initiative invited about 30 experts, including representatives of three different Directorate Generals by the EU Commission, to a workshop in Brussels to work together on a secure future for the DNS (Domain Name System). The topDNS Initiative has now published its 28-page final report.
The report, which is now available for download, summarises the results of the “State of the DNS in 2022” workshop held on 8 and 9 November 2022. In order to better protect the Domain Name System (DNS) from abuse attempts today and in the future, the eco Association invited about 30 experts from different stakeholder groups to Brussels to ensure the most comprehensive discussion possible. The report summarises the measures that can be taken to combat abuse and illegal content on the Internet and to prosecute criminal offences.
On 31 January 2022, the European Commission published the Study on Domain Name System (DNS) abuse conducted by independent experts. The study was extensively discussed within the domain name industry and beyond. The eco Association welcomed the Initiative of the European Commission and the authors to analyse the scope, impact and extent of DNS abuse with one of the most comprehensive works on this topic.
Against this background, the goal of the “State of the DNS 2022” workshop was to review the 27 recommendations from the study, potentially reframe the general ideas and suggestions and to agree on actions and operationalisable solutions.
To enable a robust discussion about the roles, responsibilities and capabilities along the infrastructure intermediaries’ value chain and who can do what by when, representatives from different sectors of the industry were present:
Thomas Rickert, eco Director Names & Numbers, comments: “We are very pleased that so many stakeholders—including the European Commission—accepted the invitation of topDNS Initiative and actively participated in the workshop. The results in the final report show that many initiatives and measures are already addressing the challenges posed by combating online abuse. However, we can still achieve significantly better results if we put even more market participants in a position to cooperate in the fight against abuse: Through education, training, supporting tools, sharing data & knowledge and establishing common best practices & standards. topDNS is looking forward to further exchange with all stakeholders.”
The recommendations from the European Commission’s study were summarised and grouped into six segments to structure the discussions: Registration Data Issues, Exchange of Intelligence, Preventative Measures, Carrots & Sticks, Enhancing Security, Awareness Raising & Capacity Building.
For most of the recommendations, there are already solutions, tools and people addressing and working on them. The following eleven priority actions were identified by the workshop participants:
A follow-up workshop will be held in Q4 2023 to take stock again and assess progress in the industry.
If you want to learn more about the topDNS Initiative and are interested in actively supporting the fight against DNS abuse, please write to us at [email protected].
Download:
Final report on the status of DNS
Workshop slides: topDNS State of the DNS Workshop
topDNS Abuse Table
