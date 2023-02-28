Home / News

Dish Network Confirms Network Outage Was a Cybersecurity Breach Impacting Customers and Employees

By CircleID Reporter
  • February 28, 2023, 12:19 pm PST
The satellite television provider, Dish Network is currently dealing with a cybersecurity incident that has affected its internal networks, customer support systems, and websites such as boostinfinite.com and dish.com. It is currently investigating the incident and has confirmed certain data was extracted from its IT systems as a result. The extent of the leak is not yet known, but it is possible that personal information may have been included.

Customers and employees alike have been impacted by the outage, with customers unable to contact customer support and employees expected to work overtime to clear the backlog when the systems come back online. Some employees have noted that the company has been slow to share updates and information, even internally. There is currently no ETA on when Dish’s systems will be back up and running.

