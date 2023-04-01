Home / News

German Authorities Seize Servers of Cybercriminal DDoS-for-Hire Service FlyHosting

By CircleID Reporter
  • April 01, 2023, 3:17 pm PDT
  • Views: 1,233
  • Add Comment
A seizure notice was displayed on the FlyHosting website following the raid. Image: Hessian State Criminal Police Office

German authorities have seized Internet servers that powered FlyHosting, a dark web offering that catered to cybercriminals operating DDoS-for-hire services, according to a report by Brian Krebs from KrebsOnSecurity. FlyHosting had been open for business since November 2022, and was used for malicious activities such as hosting malware, botnet controllers, and carrying out DDoS attacks.

On March 30, eight search warrants were served, and five individuals aged 16-24 were identified as suspects operating the Internet service. The German Federal Criminal Police Office also reported that the suspects had been involved in numerous DDoS attacks since mid-2021, resulting in the websites of various companies and the Hesse police being overloaded and rendered inoperable at times.

Mobile phones, laptops, tablets, storage media, and handwritten notes were seized from the suspects, as well as servers located in Germany, Finland, and the Netherlands. This raid on FlyHosting comes alongside a broader law enforcement crackdown on DDoS-for-hire services internationally, including the U.K.‘s National Crime Agency setting up phony DDoS-for-hire websites to collect information on users, remind them that DDoS attacks are illegal, and the U.S.

By CircleID Reporter

CircleID’s internal staff reporting on news tips and developing stories. Do you have information the professional Internet community should be aware of? Contact us.

Visit Page

Filed Under

Comments

Comment Title:

  Notify me of follow-up comments

We encourage you to post comments and engage in discussions that advance this post through relevant opinion, anecdotes, links and data. If you see a comment that you believe is irrelevant or inappropriate, you can report it using the link at the end of each comment. Views expressed in the comments do not represent those of CircleID. For more information on our comment policy, see Codes of Conduct.

CircleID Newsletter The Weekly Wrap

More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

VINTON CERF
Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Related

Topics

IPv4 Markets

Sponsored byIPv4.Global

New TLDs

Sponsored byRadix

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

Threat Intelligence

Sponsored byWhoisXML API

Brand Protection

Sponsored byCSC

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

View All Topics