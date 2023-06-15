Home / News

Global Cyberattack Hits Several US Federal Agencies

By CircleID Reporter
  • June 15, 2023, 10:13 am PDT
  • Views: 1,199
  • Add Comment

Multiple US federal agencies are grappling with a global cyberattack exploiting a flaw in the widely-used MOVEit software. The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is working closely with the affected agencies to understand the impact and expedite remediation efforts. The hackers’ identity remains unconfirmed, although a Russian-speaking ransomware group is under suspicion.

This cyberattack forms part of a larger hacking campaign over the past two weeks that has also targeted state governments and prestigious institutions such as Johns Hopkins University and the University of Georgia, highlighting the growing threat of ransomware attacks. Personal and financial information, including health billing records, may have been compromised.

Other notable victims of this international hacking spree include the BBC, British Airways, Shell, and state governments in Minnesota and Illinois. Cybersecurity experts warn that the software vulnerability initially exploited by the Russian hackers may now be accessible to other criminal groups.

Progress, the US company owning the MOVEit software, has urged all users to update their software and follow issued security guidelines.

By CircleID Reporter

CircleID’s internal staff reporting on news tips and developing stories. Do you have information the professional Internet community should be aware of? Contact us.

Visit Page

Filed Under

Comments

Comment Title:

  Notify me of follow-up comments

We encourage you to post comments and engage in discussions that advance this post through relevant opinion, anecdotes, links and data. If you see a comment that you believe is irrelevant or inappropriate, you can report it using the link at the end of each comment. Views expressed in the comments do not represent those of CircleID. For more information on our comment policy, see Codes of Conduct.

CircleID Newsletter The Weekly Wrap

More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

VINTON CERF
Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Related

Topics

Threat Intelligence

Sponsored byWhoisXML API

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

Brand Protection

Sponsored byCSC

New TLDs

Sponsored byRadix

IPv4 Markets

Sponsored byIPv4.Global

View All Topics