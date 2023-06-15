Global Cyberattack Hits Several US Federal Agencies

Multiple US federal agencies are grappling with a global cyberattack exploiting a flaw in the widely-used MOVEit software. The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is working closely with the affected agencies to understand the impact and expedite remediation efforts. The hackers’ identity remains unconfirmed, although a Russian-speaking ransomware group is under suspicion.

This cyberattack forms part of a larger hacking campaign over the past two weeks that has also targeted state governments and prestigious institutions such as Johns Hopkins University and the University of Georgia, highlighting the growing threat of ransomware attacks. Personal and financial information, including health billing records, may have been compromised.

Other notable victims of this international hacking spree include the BBC, British Airways, Shell, and state governments in Minnesota and Illinois. Cybersecurity experts warn that the software vulnerability initially exploited by the Russian hackers may now be accessible to other criminal groups.

Progress, the US company owning the MOVEit software, has urged all users to update their software and follow issued security guidelines.