Russian Cyberattack Disrupts Operations at Japan’s Largest Maritime Port: Global Threat Intensifies

Container terminal of Port of Nagoya in Aichi Prefecture. Photo: Kyodo

Japan’s largest maritime port, the Port of Nagoya, suffered significant disruption due to a cyberattack, allegedly by the Russian group Lockbit 3.0. The attack, involving ransomware that locks systems until a payment is made, resulted in a terminal outage on Tuesday, with operations expected to resume Thursday.

This incident underscores the risks posed by increasing digitization in Asia’s shipping industry. Europe’s ports have faced similar assaults, indicating a global threat. Hackers typically exploit VPNs and remote desktop protocols, accounting for 80% of Japan’s ransomware attacks, stated Mihoko Matsubara, NTT Corp.‘s Chief Cybersecurity Strategist.

Recent attacks worldwide include those on the Port of Lisbon, Portugal, and Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust in India. Often, hackers demand a “double extortion” ransom for the stolen data and to prevent its publication.

Despite the Nagoya disruption, Toyota Motor Corp. confirmed that the attack will not impact new car shipments but has delayed parts import and export. Production remains unaffected. Such cyber threats are reportedly on the rise in Japan.