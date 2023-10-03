ICANN Turning 25 - It’s the People that Make a Difference

Ali’s invitation to post reflections on the past 25 years of ICANN is very welcome. No doubt, some will write about major shifts in how ICANN is governed, for example, the end of United States government oversight. While others will write about changes to the industry that ICANN has catalyzed, for example, the 2012 round of new gTLDs and the upcoming next application process. Inevitably, someone will take the opportunity to gripe about ICANN instead of celebrating it—something that is entirely consistent with ICANN’s core values and free speech ethos. But I’m going to write about something a bit more day-to-day, but in my opinion equally or perhaps even more important than all of those other things. For me, the thing to celebrate about ICANN is the people. Let me share my favorite example.

I arrived at my first ICANN meeting in Lisbon. It was, in fact, my first international trip (I’m not sure a couple of previous visits to Toronto count, so I won’t count them, since Toronto has more in common with Chicago than Chicago has with Cheyenne). I had just spent a few days in London being mesmerized by the sights and sounds, if not the food. After a short flight, I arrived at the ICANN hotel in Lisbon and checked into my room. It was in the late afternoon, before dinner time, and I literally knew no one, so I did what many travelers do, and I headed to the hotel bar, expecting an anonymous drink and dinner.

There was a kindly fellow sitting next to me at the bar, drinking the local brew (which I now know is an ICANN cultural touchstone—try new things!). He said hello, introduced himself, and asked if I was in town for the ICANN meeting. I told him I was and that this was my first meeting and I was looking forward to learning about ICANN. Up until that point my experience included a mountain of UDRP complaints and working on getting a brand-side registrar up and running, but the policy making process was all quite new. Without skipping a beat, and with no economic incentive to help me acclimate, this man welcomed me and started orienting me to the community generally and that specific meeting.

He explained the primary structures of ICANN, filled me in on who were the leaders, whether elected, appointed, or simply leaders because they did the homework and picked up the pen. He highlighted the important policy issues that would be discussed that week. He did his best to walk through the maze of acronyms that form ICANN’s own dialect. While the ICANN community, like any community, has its share of disgruntled or difficult people, he exhibited for me what ICANN is truly all about—a group of well-meaning people trying to hand a better Internet to the next generation all the while caring for each other in the process.

For anyone who knows him, the man’s identity is obvious. Jothan Frakes. Thank you, Jothan, for helping out the new kid.

Thank you, ICANN, for creating the environment that has created so many lifelong friendships. Thank you for not only encouraging the community to exchange ideas but setting up a model that depends on us to do so.

Happy 25th!