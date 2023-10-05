Home / News

Russia to Block VPNs in 2024

By CircleID Reporter
  • October 05, 2023, 9:23 am PDT
Russia’s communications regulator, Roskomnadzor, intends to block Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) starting March 1, 2024, according to Senator Artem Sheikin of the United Russia party. This decision follows a surge in VPN usage after Russia limited access to certain Western social media platforms in the aftermath of President Vladimir Putin’s military intervention in Ukraine in 2022.

Targeting Meta platforms: The forthcoming order will specifically target VPNs that provide access to websites prohibited in Russia. Notably, Senator Sheikin emphasized the importance of blocking access to products owned by Meta Platforms, such as Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, citing concerns over extremism. He specifically highlighted Instagram, which is currently banned in the country.

