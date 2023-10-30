Web3 Domain Seller, Unstoppable, Enters .com Namespace

Unstoppable Domains, a leading Web3 domain provider, has expanded its domain offerings by incorporating traditional “.com” addresses. The integration bridges the gap between traditional and decentralized web domains.

Industry’s first: Unstoppable Domains is the first company to “merge” traditional web2 domains with the evolving web3 domain space. “Merging both Web2 and Web3 domains on one platform presents a significant opportunity to bring even more users to the domain world, seamlessly linking the older web infrastructure with the new,” stated Matt Gould, Unstoppable Domains’ CEO and founder.

Wallet integration: In addition to this integration, customers will also be able to connect digital wallets, such as Coinbase Wallet and Metamask, to their .com domains managed by Unstoppable.

A decentralized future: The rise of Web3 emphasizes the future importance of decentralized domains, say Unstoppable. As the digital landscape progresses, businesses and individuals may wish to maintain both Web2 (.com) and Web3 addresses—unstoppable aims to offer a platform so its customers can achieve this under one roof.

Web3 vs. Web2: Unlike the regulated Web2 domain names overseen by ICANN, Web3 domains currently lack an equivalent governing body. These domains enable users to own their digital identities, with applications ranging from cryptocurrency transactions to website hosting.

During the recent ICANN78 Annual General Meeting, Brad Kam, Co-Founder of Unstoppable Domains, pointed out limitations of the current DNS system in managing consumer identities like social media handles and email addresses. Kam believes Web3 domains can revolutionize this sector by providing universal usernames that streamline users’ digital presence across various platforms. He said blockchain should be seen as the next evolution in DNS infrastructure, advocating for the integration of Web3 domains with the current DNS and web system. Unstoppable Domains, having registered nearly 4 million Web3 domains valued at over $100 million in 6 years, announced its entry into the .com domain space, aiming to incorporate Web3 features there.