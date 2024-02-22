Home / News

Global Law Enforcement Strikes Major Blow Against LockBit Ransomware Operation

By CircleID Reporter
  • February 22, 2024, 10:49 am PST
  • Views: 808
  • Add Comment
The notification displayed on LockBit’s website following its seizure by international law enforcement authorities.

In a significant global operation, law enforcement agencies from 10 countries have severely disrupted the LockBit ransomware group, recognized as the most prolific and harmful cyber threat worldwide. This international effort, led by the UK’s National Crime Agency and coordinated by Europol and Eurojust, targeted LockBit’s operations at every level, causing significant damage to their capabilities and reputation.

Infrastructure takedown: The operation saw the takedown of 34 servers across multiple countries and the arrest of two key LockBit actors. Authorities also froze over 200 cryptocurrency accounts linked to the group.

LockBit’s evolution: LockBit, emerging in 2019 and known for its “ransomware-as-a-service” model, has become the most deployed ransomware variant globally. The group is notorious for its triple extortion tactics, including DDoS attacks to pressure victims into paying ransoms. Despite their innovative methods, LockBit’s infrastructure is now under law enforcement control.

Decryption tools released: In response to the LockBit threat, law enforcement agencies have developed decryption tools, made available for free on the ‘No More Ransom’ portal. This initiative has helped millions of victims worldwide recover from ransomware attacks, highlighting the ongoing battle against cybercriminals and the resources available to support victims.

By CircleID Reporter

CircleID’s internal staff reporting on news tips and developing stories. Do you have information the professional Internet community should be aware of? Contact us.

Visit Page

Filed Under

Comments

Comment Title:

  Notify me of follow-up comments

We encourage you to post comments and engage in discussions that advance this post through relevant opinion, anecdotes, links and data. If you see a comment that you believe is irrelevant or inappropriate, you can report it using the link at the end of each comment. Views expressed in the comments do not represent those of CircleID. For more information on our comment policy, see Codes of Conduct.

CircleID Newsletter The Weekly Wrap

More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

VINTON CERF
Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Related

Topics

IPv4 Markets

Sponsored byIPv4.Global

Brand Protection

Sponsored byCSC

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

DNS

Sponsored byDNIB.com

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

New TLDs

Sponsored byRadix

Threat Intelligence

Sponsored byWhoisXML API

View All Topics