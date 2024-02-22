Global Law Enforcement Strikes Major Blow Against LockBit Ransomware Operation

The notification displayed on LockBit’s website following its seizure by international law enforcement authorities.

In a significant global operation, law enforcement agencies from 10 countries have severely disrupted the LockBit ransomware group, recognized as the most prolific and harmful cyber threat worldwide. This international effort, led by the UK’s National Crime Agency and coordinated by Europol and Eurojust, targeted LockBit’s operations at every level, causing significant damage to their capabilities and reputation.

Infrastructure takedown: The operation saw the takedown of 34 servers across multiple countries and the arrest of two key LockBit actors. Authorities also froze over 200 cryptocurrency accounts linked to the group.

LockBit’s evolution: LockBit, emerging in 2019 and known for its “ransomware-as-a-service” model, has become the most deployed ransomware variant globally. The group is notorious for its triple extortion tactics, including DDoS attacks to pressure victims into paying ransoms. Despite their innovative methods, LockBit’s infrastructure is now under law enforcement control.

Decryption tools released: In response to the LockBit threat, law enforcement agencies have developed decryption tools, made available for free on the ‘No More Ransom’ portal. This initiative has helped millions of victims worldwide recover from ransomware attacks, highlighting the ongoing battle against cybercriminals and the resources available to support victims.