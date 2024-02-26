Home / News

CENTR Releases Paper on Why We Need Multistakeholder Internet Governance

By CircleID Reporter
  • February 26, 2024, 12:28 pm PST
In a recently released paper by the Council of European National Top-level Domain Registries (CENTR), authored in collaboration with Chris Buckridge, the spotlight is once again on the multistakeholder approach to Internet governance. Amidst growing concerns over the commitment to and adequacy of this approach, CENTR’s analysis delves into the historical roots, practical examples, and the value the multistakeholder framework has brought to the evolution and governance of the Internet.

The discourse around multistakeholder governance is not new but remains a contentious and evolving conversation, particularly in an era marked by heightened geopolitical tensions and the looming 20-year review of the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) in 2025. CENTR’s paper expresses the critical role that this approach has played in the Internet’s success, emphasizing consensus-based decision-making, broad participation for more robust outcomes, and the maintenance of technical governance’s political neutrality.

Internet governance adaptability: Drawing on feedback from CENTR members and examining the varied governance models within the ccTLD ecosystem, the paper underscores the adaptability and resilience of the Internet, attributes that are largely attributable to the inclusive and collaborative nature of multistakeholder governance. The paper says these qualities have facilitated the Internet’s rapid global adoption and ensured its scalability and flexibility in the face of diverse challenges.

Tensions and concerns: Furthermore, the paper addresses the current tensions and concerns surrounding Internet governance, particularly the contrast between the multistakeholder approach and more unilateral, government-driven models. With the international community at a crossroads and the integrity of multistakeholder governance under scrutiny, CENTR’s analysis attempts to serve as a reminder of the approach’s indispensable value.

Renewed commitment: As the global community looks towards the future of Internet governance, CENTR advocates for a renewed commitment to the multistakeholder model, highlighting its indispensability in fostering an open, resilient, and inclusive digital future. The paper concludes with a call to action, urging stakeholders to ensure the continued success and evolution of the Internet through collaborative and transparent governance processes.

CircleID’s internal staff reporting on news tips and developing stories. Do you have information the professional Internet community should be aware of? Contact us.

