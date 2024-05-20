Home / Blogs

13th Registration Operations Workshop: Join Us Online on June 4th, 2024

By Michael D. Palage Intellectual Property Attorney and IT Consultant

As a member of the ROW Planning Committee, I am writing this post on behalf of the Committee and welcome all community members to join us on June 4th.

We are celebrating ROW’s 10th anniversary! A decade of collaboration and inspiration! Thank you to the incredible community that has fueled this journey!

The Registration Operations Association Workshop, inaugurated in Los Angeles in October 2014, serves as an informal industry gathering providing an annual opportunity, either in-person or virtually, to discuss the technical intricacies of registration operations within the domain name system.

Thanks to our sponsors and the dedicated efforts of our Program Committee members, we eagerly anticipate another dynamic series of talks, panel discussions, and engaging conversations with individuals involved with the operation of domain name registrations systems.

The 13th ROW will be held virtually on Tuesday, June 4th, 2024, at 13:00 – 17:00 UTC.

The topics up for discussion in this session include

  • Implementations of NIS2 Directive
  • Contact data verification through Digital Identity
  • RDAP and EPP implementation experiences
  • Best Practices for DNS/DNSSEC management
  • Advancements in RPKI


The Registration Operations Workshop is open to all industry members, including address/gTLD/ccTLD registries, domain name registrars, resellers, and second-level domain registries. Attendance is free, but registration is required to receive conference login credentials.

The ROW series is being co-sponsored by Verisign and ICANN and organized by Cofomo.

For more information about the workshop, go to https://regiops.net.

