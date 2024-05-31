ICANN’s Registration Data Request Service: Open CSG Working Session at ICANN80

Now just more than a quarter of the way into the pilot program, ICANN’s Registration Data Request Service (RDRS) again will be the subject of intensive discussions during the ICANN80 meeting in Kigali in early June. This includes further consultations hosted by the Commercial Stakeholder Group (CSG) and including registrars, data requestors and ICANN Org.

With almost a year and a half to go in this pilot program, the ICANN community continues to look for ways to make RDRS more effective for requestors and more easily managed by registrars. In that vein, the CSG’s regular session in Kigali will be entirely devoted to RDRS in a good faith effort to move the community’s discussions forward and to offer constructive feedback to community volunteers and ICANN Org.

Thus, the CSG again invites RDRS stakeholders (particularly requestors and registrars) to share their stories and ideas. If you plan to participate in ICANN80 (either in person or remotely), you are cordially invited to contribute with your experiences and your practical suggestions.

Should you be interested in a dedicated, three-minute intervention, please forward an email to [email protected] with a request to be added to the speaking queue. A single slide to accompany your intervention is welcome; slides will be accepted and queued until Friday, 6 June at 23:59 UTC. Time permitting, interventions will be welcomed from the floor following the initial queue.

As was the case following a similar discussion at ICANN79, the CSG and Edgemoor Research will compile a post-session report with specific follow-up suggestions for publication.

Session details

Monday, 10 June 2024, 13:45-15:00 (Kigali time)

Moderator: Philippe Fouquart, CSG Chair

You must be a registered ICANN80 attendee to participate, either in person or remotely

Link to information about the session: https://icann80.sched.com/event/1dr2u/gnso-csg-membership-work-session

Agenda

Welcome / Introduction (5 minutes) Opening remarks—Steve Crocker, Edgemoor Research Institute (5 minutes) Requestor input regarding experiences and ideas for improvement (25 minutes) Registrar input regarding experiences and ideas for uniform and sufficient requests (25 minutes) Possible avenues for follow up (10 minutes) AOB (5 minutes) Adjourn

The CSG looks forward to hearing from you in Kigali.